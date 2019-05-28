English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pair of Yubari 'King' Melons Fetch a Whooping 31 Lakh in Japan Auction
Two melons from the Japanese city of Yubari on Friday fetched a record price of 5 million yen ($45,600) in the first auction of this year's agricultural season in the country.
For representation purpose only. (Image by News18 Tamil.)
So Japan is know for high, ridiculously high priced fruits, but this went beyond comprehensible. Yubari Melon (cantaloupe) at whopping $50,000 for two. #yubarimelon— Dennis Nakasone (@dennisnakasone) May 24, 2019
