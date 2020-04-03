BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pak Batsman Babar Azam Writes Back to 5-Year-Old's Fan Mail, Calls Him a Rockstar

Babar Azam | Image credit: Twitter/Reuters

Babar Azam | Image credit: Twitter/Reuters

the Pakistan batsman, who was signed by the English club Somerset County Cricket Club, wrote back to his five-year-old fan Oscar who calls him his favourite player.

Share this:

At 25, Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam had been living one of his best years of cricketing career in 2020, well until all matches had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But Azam’s great play is garnering him best wishes even amidst a pandemic. Recently, a young fan of the player, Oscar from England wrote him a letter.

Now, the Pakistan batsman, who was signed by the English club Somerset County Cricket Club, has also written back to his five-year-old fan.

Oscar calls Azam his “favourite player”, recalling the time when he met him. Shared by Somerset club on social media, the handwritten note goes on to say that Azam was “kind” to him when they met earlier.

“He is the captain of Pakistan. He hits big sixes,” Oscar gushed in his letter.

Azam, being the “kind” guy that he is, wrote back to Oscar, calling him a “champ”. The number one T20 batsman tweeted, “Hey Oscar, thank you so much for such a kind note. I am so proud of you buddy. You are a rockstar”.

The young talent did not forget to extend some helpful advice.

“Study hard and play even harder champ!” he said adding that he was looking forward to meeting him again.

Azam was last seen playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Although the tournament was called off due to the viral outbreak, Azam finished as the highest scorer having played the group stage games.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,088

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,301

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    156

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    763,932

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,039,157

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    220,076

     

  • Total DEATHS

    55,149

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres