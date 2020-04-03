Pak Batsman Babar Azam Writes Back to 5-Year-Old's Fan Mail, Calls Him a Rockstar

At 25, Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam had been living one of his best years of cricketing career in 2020, well until all matches had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But Azam’s great play is garnering him best wishes even amidst a pandemic. Recently, a young fan of the player, Oscar from England wrote him a letter.

Now, the Pakistan batsman, who was signed by the English club Somerset County Cricket Club, has also written back to his five-year-old fan.

Oscar calls Azam his “favourite player”, recalling the time when he met him. Shared by Somerset club on social media, the handwritten note goes on to say that Azam was “kind” to him when they met earlier.

Hey Oscar, thank you so much for such a kind note. I am so proud of you buddy. You are a rockstar. Study hard & play even harder champ! Look forward to meet you. #RiseAndRise https://t.co/ZKEVVhwM3b — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 2, 2020

“He is the captain of Pakistan. He hits big sixes,” Oscar gushed in his letter.

Azam, being the “kind” guy that he is, wrote back to Oscar, calling him a “champ”. The number one T20 batsman tweeted, “Hey Oscar, thank you so much for such a kind note. I am so proud of you buddy. You are a rockstar”.

The young talent did not forget to extend some helpful advice.

“Study hard and play even harder champ!” he said adding that he was looking forward to meeting him again.

Azam was last seen playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Although the tournament was called off due to the viral outbreak, Azam finished as the highest scorer having played the group stage games.