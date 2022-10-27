'Pak Bean Revenge Taken': Zimbabwe's Win Over Pakistan Has Put Mr Bean 'Controversy' to End

Zimbabwe have done it. They have avenged the “Pak Bean” fiasco that created an unlikely rivalry between Zimbabwe and Pakistan a day ahead of the thrilling T20 World Cup contest. Chasing a below-par target of 131, Pakistan tumbled and fumbled toward the victory line and fell short by just 1 run as their fans watched the horror unfold in front of their eyes at the Optus Stadium.

This is Babar Azam side’s second consecutive loss in the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament.

But their defeat to Zimbabwe has also settled the “controversy” around “Pak Bean” that has rattled the cricket Twitter.

When Zimbabwe ask for Mr. Bean, you give them Mr. Bean. This Pak Bean revenge has been taken. Congratulations! #PAKvsZIM — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) October 27, 2022

This is where Pakistan lost the game.

Pak Bean#PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/xVTSa0RBbG — Amey 🇮🇳 (@amey_guthe) October 27, 2022

beans are a real match-winning food 😉 — zomato (@zomato) October 27, 2022

Pak Bean and the curse of Zimbabweans. pic.twitter.com/SRdIsrzX2X — Maverick Musafir (@Maverickmusafir) October 27, 2022

Pak bean wasn't a joke lmaooo 😭 pic.twitter.com/Kb9wsYOK02 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) October 27, 2022

Well played Zimbabwe🇿🇼

Pak bean revenge successful🏆💪 pic.twitter.com/PzOchMusYY — AdityaLovesSamosa (@AdityavilasSha2) October 27, 2022

What is Pak Bean, you ask?

It all began when Pakistan Cricket’s official Twitter account shared photos of the players toiling hard ahead of the Zimbabwe clash.

“Onto the next challenge,” PCB wrote.

This was when a disgruntled Twitter user, seemingly from Zimbabwe, responded to PCB’s tweet saying that they have neither forgotten nor forgiven Pakistan for sending a “fake” Mr Bean to Zimbabwe.

“As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you…#ZIMVSPAK (sic).”

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you…#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

While many assumed that the Twitter user was simply sh**posting, he furnished solid proof.

This is tha fuck called Pak Bean who imitates Mr Bean stealing peoples money pic.twitter.com/n5qe50SsWp — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

“Fraud” or not, a man named Asif Muhammad from Pakistan did travel to Zimbabwe in 2016.

The Pakistani man bears a similarity to the OG Mr Bean character played by British acting legend Rowan Atkinson and was reportedly invited to attend a comedy night, do road shows, and be a part of the Harare Agricultural Show.

He even had the luxury of a police escort. pic.twitter.com/3IveDi6ANb — ApexNewsZim (@ApexNewsZim) February 3, 2021

Amid this fiasco, the photos and videos of the “fraud” Mr Bean on his Zimbabwe trip went viral on Twitter inspiring hilarious memes.

