Pak Reporter Stands in Neck-Deep Water to Cover Floods, Takes Journalism to a Whole New Level
This is not the first time reporters have gone to such extreme lengths to get a story.
This is not the first time reporters have gone to such extreme lengths to get a story.
Live reporting may sound like an exciting job, but it has its own challenges. Reporters are expected to go to any extent to cover a story, even if it sometimes means putting themselves at risk.
In a video that has now gone viral, a Pakistani anchor from G-TV News can be seen standing in neck-deep water while speaking about the flood situation in the country. Nothing but his head and the tip of his mic can be seen in the video.
The reporter, who seems unfazed, speaks about how the agricultural lands in the Punjab region have become submerged owing to the increasing levels of the Sind river.
G-TV News shared the video on their YouTube channel with the headline, "Pakistani Reporter in Flood Water, risk his life in danger to perform his duties." The reporter has been identified as Azadar Hussain.
Watch the video here:
Level of reporting pic.twitter.com/UFZ9lsQVbk— Salman Qureshi (@Saad612011) July 27, 2019
The video receive mixed reactions; while some hailed the reporter for his courage, some claimed that a reporter should not have to risk his or her life just for the sake of a story.
I hope he got a raise after this report.— Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) July 28, 2019
Commitment level high hai !— Rajiv Mehta (@rajivmehta19) July 27, 2019
Reporting has got some depth— Mahesh Singh Rathore (@nirmooohi) July 28, 2019
This is another level kudos to this man👏👏👏His dedication is beyond words— Priyanka Patel (@Priyanka21594) July 27, 2019
Man this is dangerous— Israr Cheema (@iamcheemaa) July 27, 2019
This is not the first time reporters have gone to such extreme lengths to get a story. In 2017, News 18 Tamil Nadu reporter Anand decided to swim across sewage-filled flood water in a village in Kancheepuram, just to get quotes from the people on the other end. Another viral video showed a Pakistani reporter standing in chest-deep water and reporting from the middle of a stream.
Also Watch
-
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
The 'Typewriter' Quiz: With Sujoy Ghosh And Purab Kohli Ahead Of Netflix Release
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Union Bank of India to Auction Benelli Motorcycles At Massive Discounts, TNT 600i to Cost Rs 1.81 lakh
- Streaming Now: Orange is the New Black Returns for a Final Time on Netflix, Goldie Behl's Rejctx is on ZEE5
- Wife Rescues Newly-Wed Husband After He Falls Down Volcano During Honeymoon
- Where Are My Teeth? Woman Arrested After Wearing Stolen Dentures to Meeting With Police
- Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Distraught Over Dog Waldo's Tragic Death: Report