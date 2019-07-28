Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Pak Reporter Stands in Neck-Deep Water to Cover Floods, Takes Journalism to a Whole New Level

This is not the first time reporters have gone to such extreme lengths to get a story.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pak Reporter Stands in Neck-Deep Water to Cover Floods, Takes Journalism to a Whole New Level
This is not the first time reporters have gone to such extreme lengths to get a story.
Loading...

Live reporting may sound like an exciting job, but it has its own challenges. Reporters are expected to go to any extent to cover a story, even if it sometimes means putting themselves at risk.

In a video that has now gone viral, a Pakistani anchor from G-TV News can be seen standing in neck-deep water while speaking about the flood situation in the country. Nothing but his head and the tip of his mic can be seen in the video.

The reporter, who seems unfazed, speaks about how the agricultural lands in the Punjab region have become submerged owing to the increasing levels of the Sind river.

G-TV News shared the video on their YouTube channel with the headline, "Pakistani Reporter in Flood Water, risk his life in danger to perform his duties." The reporter has been identified as Azadar Hussain.

Watch the video here:

The video receive mixed reactions; while some hailed the reporter for his courage, some claimed that a reporter should not have to risk his or her life just for the sake of a story.

This is not the first time reporters have gone to such extreme lengths to get a story. In 2017, News 18 Tamil Nadu reporter Anand decided to swim across sewage-filled flood water in a village in Kancheepuram, just to get quotes from the people on the other end. Another viral video showed a Pakistani reporter standing in chest-deep water and reporting from the middle of a stream.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram