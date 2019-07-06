'They're Controlled by India': ICC's Tweet on Pak's Chance of Qualifying to Semis Draws Ire of Fans
Pakistan scored 315/9 in their allocated 50 overs against Bangladesh in their final World Cup group stage match on Friday. They needed to dismiss Bangladesh for seven runs or less to qualify for the semifinals.
A tweet by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Pakistan's highly unrealistic chances of making the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday has not gone too well with fans on Twitter.
Pakistan scored 315/9 in their allocated 50 overs against Bangladesh in their final World Cup group stage match on Friday. They needed to dismiss Bangladesh for seven runs or less to qualify for the semifinals and sure enough, the Bangladeshi openers wiped out that improbable chance within the first two overs.
During the mid-innings break, the ICC tweeted the number of runs Bangladesh will have to be bowled out for with a GIF that was a clip from the 1994 Hollywood movie "Dumb and Dumber" featuring Jim Carrey in which the actor's character is gleefully saying, "So you're telling me there's a chance?"
Pakistan need to keep Bangladesh to 7 or below to qualify for the #CWC19 semi-finals...Pakistan fans right now:#PAKvBAN | #WeHaveWeWIll pic.twitter.com/KuBVraJXHo— ICC (@ICC) July 5, 2019
Soon fans started accusing the ICC of trolling the Pakistan cricket team and its supporters. A number of conspiracy theories were also floated in the replies section, including that ICC and the big teams like India, England and Australia had conspired to get Pakistan knocked out and that the ICC Twitter account was controlled by Indian fans, among others.
When everyone tried to fixed #icc was sleeping when #indiavseng match was absolutely fixed #icc it self fixes match for #nzvseng also match was fixedAll the big three fixed only for pakistan to get them out from Cwc Do some efforts to play with pakistan dont #cheet pic.twitter.com/0BHPGmHMdA— Saliq Khan (@saliqanis) July 5, 2019
Even ICC is trolling Pakistan😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IbWzGWASY8— Crimson Sentry (@Northlate) July 5, 2019
July 5, 2019
ICC is trolling Pakistan, which hints that it was the plan of ICC to exclude Pakistan from the semifinals. ICC is no more neutral. ICC is all about big 3.— Yasir Iqbal Khan (@YaSiR___kHaN) July 5, 2019
From this tweet, accept that ICC is against Pakistan. How can ICC make fun of a country? ICC must be neutral rather than a racists. Cricket is just a game but racism in ICC is on its peak.— Yasir Iqbal Khan (@YaSiR___kHaN) July 5, 2019
After making a poor start to the tournament, Pakistan staged an impressive fight back to come close to qualifying for the semifinals. After they beat South Africa and New Zealand, fans and commentators noted the similarities between Pakistan's 2019 campaign and their 1992 campaign that ended with them winning the World Cup under the captaincy of the country's current Prime Minister Imran Khan.
However, England's win over India took Pakistan's chances of qualification out of their hands.
