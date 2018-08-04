English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pakistan Celebrates PTI Victory With Special Imran Khan Cake
Warda Zahid bakes special figurine cakes in Karachi.
Warda Zahid bakes special figurine cakes in Karachi.
Loading...
Warda Zahid, a 22-year-old baker, has risen to sudden fame after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s victory in the Pakistan Elections 2018.
The reason? Zahid bakes made-to-order Imran Khan cakes!
After PTI emerged as the single largest party in the elections, Pakistan showered its support and love on party chief and former cricketer Iran Khan. Even as Khan is set to swear in as the PM on August 11, it seems the country has already started celebrating, as is evident by this Imran Khan cake that has gone viral in Pakistani social media.
The cake, made in Zahid’s ‘Once Upon A Cake’ bakery in Karachi, weighs 4 kgs and is topped with a white-kurta-clad, edible figure of Khan himself wearing a sash of PTI’s signature colours green and red around his neck. The figure seems to be in the middle of an address.
According to the young baker, the cake was made to cater to an order last year. But ever since it went viral on social media, many people have been calling her bakery in Karachi to order more of the eponymous cakes, Indianexpress.com reported.
Zahid also said that she will bake another Imran Khan cake before the oath ceremony. This time, the PM will be wearing a sherwani to fit his new position.
Zahid's bakery makes cakes for several occasions including the weddings, birthday parties, military promotions, and anniversaries.
Recently, another cake went viral in Pakistan after the arrest of former PM Nawaz Shariff in July. Made by freelance cake artist Khadija Ammad, the cake had the former PM, who was sentenced for ten years in a corruption case, standing behind bars with the words 'Gone' written in icing.
Also Watch
The reason? Zahid bakes made-to-order Imran Khan cakes!
After PTI emerged as the single largest party in the elections, Pakistan showered its support and love on party chief and former cricketer Iran Khan. Even as Khan is set to swear in as the PM on August 11, it seems the country has already started celebrating, as is evident by this Imran Khan cake that has gone viral in Pakistani social media.
The cake, made in Zahid’s ‘Once Upon A Cake’ bakery in Karachi, weighs 4 kgs and is topped with a white-kurta-clad, edible figure of Khan himself wearing a sash of PTI’s signature colours green and red around his neck. The figure seems to be in the middle of an address.
According to the young baker, the cake was made to cater to an order last year. But ever since it went viral on social media, many people have been calling her bakery in Karachi to order more of the eponymous cakes, Indianexpress.com reported.
Zahid also said that she will bake another Imran Khan cake before the oath ceremony. This time, the PM will be wearing a sherwani to fit his new position.
Zahid's bakery makes cakes for several occasions including the weddings, birthday parties, military promotions, and anniversaries.
Recently, another cake went viral in Pakistan after the arrest of former PM Nawaz Shariff in July. Made by freelance cake artist Khadija Ammad, the cake had the former PM, who was sentenced for ten years in a corruption case, standing behind bars with the words 'Gone' written in icing.
Also Watch
-
Is Delhi Okay With Homosexuality?
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Is Delhi Okay With Homosexuality?
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Friday 27 July , 2018 Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kishore Kumar's 89th Birth Anniversary: Listen to the Maverick's Evergreen Hits
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Being Trolled Online: I Look at It As an Insight into Minds
- We Asked Delhi Folks How They Would React if Someone in Their Family Comes Out as Homosexual
- As it Turns Out, Premium Positioning Wasn’t a Hurdle in Apple’s Trillion-Dollar Aspirations
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...