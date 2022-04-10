Pakistan Cricket Captain Babar Azam Accused of Promoting Guns after He Poses with One

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam faced flak online after he posed with a gun for a video game. Azam announced his collaboration with survival game, Garena Free Fire Pakistan, with the photo that shows him holding a gun in one hand.

“Something very exciting coming up with @FreefirePkyt! Stay tuned to find out more about my next big collaboration with world’s most downloaded battle royale game."

Something very exciting coming up with @FreefirePkyt! Stay tuned to find out more about my next big collaboration with world’s most downloaded battle royale game. #FreeFireXBabarShadab #JorrayYaaronKo #GameLagao pic.twitter.com/OFHNelAmUh— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 8, 2022

Netizens felt that the team captain should be more responsible in the way he promotes businesses on social media.

“You could have advertised or promoted this Game through a better Picture."

You could have advertised or promoted this Game through a better Picture @babarazam258 😔 https://t.co/v4lgqQh5gs— Psycho (@CricXXX) April 9, 2022

“Atleast show some sense while picking up advertisement projects. Bat looks better in your hand. Stay focused on that."

Atleast show some sense while picking up advertisement projects. Bat looks better in your hand. Stay focused on that https://t.co/tQC7XCARfk— 🌸 (@naumeedtonahi) April 9, 2022

“This really bad promotion by you @babarazam258, you should have to focus on your game and not to promote killer gun."

This really bad promotion by you @babarazam258 , you should have to focus on your game and not to promote killer gun..@iramizraja @TheRealPCB @TheRealPCBMedia https://t.co/hWqxR9bYWe— Engr Naeem (@iamnaeemwaqas) April 9, 2022

“This is not exciting but silly. Babar, you should have consulted any Psychologist or expert of mental health about the impact of these gun games on children and young man before this collaboration."

Advertisement

This is not exciting but silly. Babar, you should have consulted any Psychologist or expert of mental health about the impact of these gun games on children and young man before this collaboration. Please cancel it @TheRealPCB @TheRealPCBMedia https://t.co/lQuMJjzW0a — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) April 9, 2022

“I am shocked to see this picture, our Cricket Captain most popular cricketer, a role model is promoting guns , violence to the youngsters??"

I am shocked to see this picture, our Cricket Captain most popular cricketer, a role model is promoting guns , violence to the youngsters?? PCB must interfere @babarazam258 @TheRealPCBMedia @TheRealPCB #sikanderbakht @geonews_sport @geonews_english https://t.co/uiGgyC9Dwi— Sikander Bakht (@Sikanderbakhts) April 9, 2022

“#BabarAzam , you are our hero. You should not have a gun in your hand.Cricketer is a symbol of peace. The children see you too. You are World No 1 batsman. I love you my beauty. Keep shining like star always."

#BabarAzam , you are our hero. You should not have a gun in your hand.Cricketer is a symbol of peace. The children see you too. You are World No 1 batsman. I love you my beauty. Keep shining like star always. https://t.co/vGKtbgu9NI— XeeShan SarKar 🇵🇰 (@SarkarXeeshan) April 9, 2022

“Ah no no no. Do better @babarazam258. Dont pose with (and hence promote) guns. Don’t advocate violence (albeit in games). A role model needs to be careful…"

Ah no no no. Do better @babarazam258. Dont pose with (and hence promote) guns. Don't advocate violence (albeit in games). A role model needs to be careful… https://t.co/T0j9JTSqsz— Madiha Saeed (@MadihaSSheikh) April 9, 2022

The cricketer recently won accolades for his performance during the Test series with Australia.Babar Azam was already renowned as one of the world’s finest white-ball batsmen but he can now justifiably join the ranks of Australia’s Steve Smith, India’s Virat Kohli, England’s Joe Root and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson as a modern-day master, said a report in AFP.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.