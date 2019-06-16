Pakistan Fan Arriving on Horseback to Watch World Cup Match Against India is Everything

Sun is shining brightly at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester as India has gotten off to a flying start against arch-rivals Pakistan in what is being considered as the mini-title game of the World Cup in England.

Thousands have flocked to the stadium to catch glimpse of the most-anticipated match of the tournament and going by the looks of it, the atmosphere in a packed-house is nothing short of electric. And if numbers interest you, more than 1 billion people from every corner of the world have tuned into the match.

It's India Vs Pakistan cricket match, after all.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that passionate fans from both the sides of the border have stepped up their game to lend support to their nation.

But a certain Pakistani fan managed to turn heads at the match venue when he arrived on a horseback at the Old Trafford stadium where the India-Pakistan match is underway.

As the video of the fan started doing the rounds of social media, the official Twitter account of Cricket World Cup was quick to appreciate the Pakistan superfan's super entry.

"This is officially the BEST way to arrive at a cricket match," @cricketworldcup wrote in a tweet.

The unusual scenes from the World Cup had Twitterati in splits.

"Love how extra Pakistanis are," tweeted one amused user.

