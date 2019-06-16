Pakistan Fan Arriving on Horseback to Watch World Cup Match Against India is Everything
A Pakistani fan managed to turn heads in England when he arrived on a horseback at the Old Trafford stadium where the India-Pakistan match is underway.
Screenshot from video tweeted by @cricketworldcup.
Sun is shining brightly at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester as India has gotten off to a flying start against arch-rivals Pakistan in what is being considered as the mini-title game of the World Cup in England.
Thousands have flocked to the stadium to catch glimpse of the most-anticipated match of the tournament and going by the looks of it, the atmosphere in a packed-house is nothing short of electric. And if numbers interest you, more than 1 billion people from every corner of the world have tuned into the match.
It's India Vs Pakistan cricket match, after all.
So it shouldn't come as a surprise that passionate fans from both the sides of the border have stepped up their game to lend support to their nation.
Just a normal day for @EmiratesOT @cricketworldcup @lancscricket pic.twitter.com/N0SkQbIGNE— daniel gidney (@GidneyDaniel) June 16, 2019
Am I excited? Absolutely.Am I as excited as this man on a horse and the people on the Pakistan fan bus following behind? Probably not#INDvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/VdluBMGdjn— David Charlesworth (@charlie_4444) June 16, 2019
You know what, I think I’ll go on my horse today to the Pakistan-India game 😂 pic.twitter.com/BYgGSBkOmd— DiamondLights (@Sunny_Yid) June 16, 2019
This guy arrived at Old Trafford on a horse. We need to up our game 😂#INDvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/bJX49aV5H1— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 16, 2019
That’s one way to come watch a cricket match... 👍🏼#WeatherManForADay #IndvPak #IndvsPak #IndiaVsPakistan #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/oAmJrx7iOQ— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 16, 2019
As the video of the fan started doing the rounds of social media, the official Twitter account of Cricket World Cup was quick to appreciate the Pakistan superfan's super entry.
"This is officially the BEST way to arrive at a cricket match," @cricketworldcup wrote in a tweet.
This is officially the BEST way to arrive at a cricket match 😂 #CWC19 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/cuzg1jVSWU— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019
The unusual scenes from the World Cup had Twitterati in splits.
"Love how extra Pakistanis are," tweeted one amused user.
😂🙌— SSL 💕 (@shandarsamia) June 16, 2019
I wonder how agressively they 'll leave d stadium😃#IndiaVsPakistan— Sajal Khan (@sajalkhan46) June 16, 2019
Nice hahaha— Faisal Awan (@FaisalA66879024) June 16, 2019
He should be allowed in to take a ride around the ground😁— dr jaidee (@Jaideerahmani) June 16, 2019
Very happy to see the passion 😘😘😘— Aftab Rajpoot (@innocent_boy27) June 16, 2019
Love the passion and spirit of Sheikh Of Pakistan . Love You Dear . Pakistan Zinda Baad . @StaniArmy @MrPakistan1992 https://t.co/7smPAmzlR6— Chacha Cricket (@chachacricketpk) June 16, 2019
Pakistan fans>>>>>>> cricket team https://t.co/N4mzY2B51m— Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) June 16, 2019
Pakistan fans are SO EXTRA AND IM HERE FOR IT https://t.co/PYesVj4ZD8— Moona 🌙 (@SingingSonnet) June 16, 2019
In some style I must say! https://t.co/prihqA8qQI— Unmesh Desai (@unmeshdesai) June 16, 2019
Roll through the club like https://t.co/tImrF9UFMN— rlpldn (@rlpldn) June 16, 2019
Look at the excitement the biggest match of this years #CWC19 https://t.co/Wlalpx1KQT— Nabeel Khan- نبیل (@nabeelkahn) June 16, 2019
Love it @PakistanSheikh you guys rock @StaniArmy @MrPakistan1992 #INDvPAK #CWC19 https://t.co/cS2Noje5jM— Emb Hashmi (@EmbJournalist) June 16, 2019
