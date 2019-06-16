Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Pakistan Fan Arriving on Horseback to Watch World Cup Match Against India is Everything

A Pakistani fan managed to turn heads in England when he arrived on a horseback at the Old Trafford stadium where the India-Pakistan match is underway.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Fan Arriving on Horseback to Watch World Cup Match Against India is Everything
Screenshot from video tweeted by @cricketworldcup.
Loading...

Sun is shining brightly at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester as India has gotten off to a flying start against arch-rivals Pakistan in what is being considered as the mini-title game of the World Cup in England.

Thousands have flocked to the stadium to catch glimpse of the most-anticipated match of the tournament and going by the looks of it, the atmosphere in a packed-house is nothing short of electric. And if numbers interest you, more than 1 billion people from every corner of the world have tuned into the match.

It's India Vs Pakistan cricket match, after all.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that passionate fans from both the sides of the border have stepped up their game to lend support to their nation.

But a certain Pakistani fan managed to turn heads at the match venue when he arrived on a horseback at the Old Trafford stadium where the India-Pakistan match is underway.

As the video of the fan started doing the rounds of social media, the official Twitter account of Cricket World Cup was quick to appreciate the Pakistan superfan's super entry.

"This is officially the BEST way to arrive at a cricket match," @cricketworldcup wrote in a tweet.

The unusual scenes from the World Cup had Twitterati in splits.

"Love how extra Pakistanis are," tweeted one amused user.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram