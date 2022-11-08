Pakistan Cricket Fan Does SRK Mimicry For Shoaib Akhtar in Wholesome Video

Shah Rukh Khan’s fandom extends way beyond India and a wholesome video from Shoaib Akhtar proves just that. Pakistan made an almost miraculous turnaround in the ongoing T20 World Cup, shedding off a dismal start to qualify for the semifinals after defeating Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval, their path eased by Netherlands choking South Africa. Pakistan will now clash with New Zealand for the semifinals in Sydney on November 9. Shoaib Akhtar spoke to some Pakistani cricket fans standing outside his car and made a wholesome video with them.

The fans conveyed their wishes and prayers for the Pakistan cricket team, and also shared their suggestions for betterment. Just as Akhtar was about to sign off, the group of fans started enthusiastically pointing to their friend who turned out to be an SRK fan. On being asked, the fan began to flawlessly rattle off Shah Rukh’s dialogue from his iconic movie Baadshah. In fact, the dialogue went on for so long that Akhtar had to interrupt: “Beta Shah Rukh Khan hai, itne lambe dialogue nahi bolte.”

“Awaam ki awaz. Pakistan cricket team ko mashwaray. Aur @iamsrk se mohabbat,” Akhtar captioned the video.

Awaam ki awaz. Pakistan cricket team ko mashwaray. Aur @iamsrk se mohabbat. pic.twitter.com/jRI2RGtxiu — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 7, 2022

this is so beautifull specially woh srk wala part https://t.co/QpWWKsrhRy — WRree (@WRreeism) November 7, 2022

No boundaries can undermine the love and affection towards @iamsrk

Truly the LAST OF THE STARS https://t.co/15e0vlS8ip — Fuzail Khan (@khanfuzail55) November 7, 2022

Divided by nation, united by SRK https://t.co/E3Nev084DS — M. (@moodydamsel_) November 7, 2022

Shoaib Bhai taking wholesome levels to 100000 https://t.co/VCfp4BWv2c — Z (@izuhairulhaq) November 7, 2022

It does speak volumes about the nature of people when love for an actor shines through even in a context where India and Pakistan are considered archrivals.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, finishing their Super 12 round at the top of the Group 2 points table. Fifties from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav helped India set a mammoth 187-run target for the opponents. In reply, the Indian bowlers bowled Zimbabwe out for 115 in 17.2 overs.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here