Pakistan Fan Who Went Viral After India's Win Wants SRK to Watch His Epic Meltdown Video

Internet's viral sensation Momin Saqib has come out and explained why he went on a heartbreaking rant after Pakistan's loss to India in the World Cup.

If you have been away from the world wide web, the backlash that Pakistan Team received after the humiliating loss to Virat Kohli's men in what was arguably the biggest fixture of the World Cup was unprecedented.

Criticism from all quarters surfaced on social media and it was the skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed who faced the absolute wrath from former Pakistan cricketers. The Rawalpindi Express, Shoaib Akhtar, led the attack from the front, showing his utter disappointment in the team that was visibly clueless and looked ordinary in the marquee encounter on Sunday.

Captain Ahmed was singled out. From his decision to field first to the team's fitness levels to his infamous yawn during India's batting to Shoaib Malik 'chilling' at a sheesha bar days ahead of the big game - the team was scrutinized and perhaps rightly so.

Hoping to witness the heroics of 2017's Champions Trophy again at the World Cup stage, the cricket lovers from Pakistan in attendance at Old Trafford and far away were the most affected lot.

After losing wickets in quick succession during their chase of India's 337, jilted fans were seen leaving the stadium. But the loyalists of the game, who stayed back, were in for more disappointment.

Two such fans from across the border happened to be Momin Saqib and Bilal Bin Saqib. In a video that went viral soon after India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs, Momin caught the cricket world's attention with his comical yet heartbreaking meltdown after his 'unpassionate' team let him and his million countrymen and women down.

And now, the overnight celebrities from the forgetful match have made an appearance on BBC Asian Network to explain why they were so disheartened by Pakistan's loss.

With a fitting Kal Ho Na Ho "sad" track playing in the background, Momin echoed his viral words.

"You invest a lot of time, you invest a lot of energy. You are supporting your team, you're going the extra mile to the stadium and in the end, your team loses without putting up a good fight. It hurts," he said.

Justifying his meltdown, he added, "If they have lost, I have every right to voice my concerns, my opinion about how they lost and why they lost and what were the reasons behind it."

Rasping for breath in between tumbling tears, Momin had spat fury at his team for their unhealthy lifestyle, one which according to him, is filled with “pizzas and burgers” and no “dangal”.

In the BBC interview, Momin went on to add that in a bid to not miss out on any action, the dedicated cricket lovers sacrificed on paranthas and other irresistible cuisines that could have led to a potential stomach upset. He also said that they even followed a strict sleep pattern to reach the venue in time.

While Momin went viral for speaking his heart out, Bilal, his partner and brother in crime, caught everyone's attention for consoling and wiping Momin's tears with the country's flag.

Explaining the reason behind his unique gesture, Bilal said he wanted people to relate to their heartbreak and see the "actual sadness" and pain in Momin's eyes.

Their epic rant was shared by celebrities on both sides of the border which included a retweet from Big B himself. But there's one superstar they want to watch their video. It's Shah Rukh Khan.

Momin and Bilal, however, aren't the only fans from Pakistan who have gone viral on the Internet during this World Cup.

With hands on his hips and disappointment written all over his face, a fan had perfectly summed up Pakistan's slipped opportunity to win the match against Australia on June 12.

It was Pakistan's sloppy fielding against the Aussies in Taunton that became the difference between the two sides and despite Pakistan's resilience with the bat, Sarfaraz Ahmed's side had to settle with a disappointing 41-run defeat.

The fan, who later became the face of every disappointed Pakistani cricket fan, gave the priceless expression when Asif Ali dropped a sitter at the fence, his second in the match.

Anger ran through all the fans in attendance but one man, standing right behind Ali, refused to show any emotions.

Social media users found their spirit animal and used the perfect capture to express all of their feelings about the match.

This Guy is the Mood of whole Awaam watching the teams fielding.... pic.twitter.com/RK9OTGQlXb — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) June 12, 2019