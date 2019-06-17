Pakistan Fans Trashing Their Own Team After India’s World Cup Victory is Pure Gold

Their dream to watch Pakistan win a World Cup contest against India was shattered in million pieces after the Men in Blue outplayed Sarfaraz Ahmed's team in all the departments, thus staying unbeaten against the arch-rivals and registering their seventh victory over them at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

Riding on Rohit Sharma's blistering ton (140 off 113) and skipper Virat Kohli's half-century, India posted a formidable total of 336/5 against Pakistan. Pakistan, in their response, were cruising at 117-1 after 21 overs before double strikes from Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya reduced them to 129-5. The match was halted owing to showers and with the D/L method brought into play, the revised total pulled Pakistan further away from victory, needing 136 from 5 overs.

India won the much-anticipated game against Pakistan comfortably by 89 runs. However, it was Pakistani fans who won the Internet after they witnessed another humiliating defeat at the hands of Virat Kohli & Co.

A Twitter user from India, who goes by the handle @YoursLegallyy, compiled all the tweets from across the border that perfectly summed up all the feelings they felt seeing Pakistan bowing down to India in yet another World Cup clash.

High on emotions, the dejected fans from Pakistan didn't hold anything back. We mean it.

Siblings have gathered at Ami’s room so we can ask her “hamain is din kay liye payda kia tha?” #pakvind — Riasat Ki Maut⚰️ (@mahobili) June 16, 2019

Virat Kohli ki body language se pata lag raha hay ke larka kaptaan hay.Sarfaraz looks like someone woke him up for sehri 5 mins before azaan smh — Komal🇵🇰 (@komallsalman) June 16, 2019

India to aisay dho rahi hai jesay IMF se qarza nahin in se letay hn hum — Adil (@AdilGhumro) June 16, 2019

When I die I want Sarfaraz to lower me into my grave so he can let me down one last time — McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) June 16, 2019

dollar ka rate aur India k runs control karna hamare bas ki baat nahi — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) June 16, 2019

'Kisi ne sahi kaha ha'"Pakistan bowling kry to lagta ha batting pitch ha, Batting kry to lagta ha bowling pitch ha"#IndiaVsPakistan — Extremist 🇵🇰 (@hardcorefeminst) June 16, 2019

health instructors explaining to sarfaraz why a monitored dietis important for his performance: sarfaraz: pic.twitter.com/TyLfDuLSXA — my entitlement is well deserved (@shahitukray) June 16, 2019

If anybody residing in Manchester is looking for employment, DM me. Job needs to be done tonight. — Hamza (@realhamzakhan) June 16, 2019

Kiya faida itny score ka jab humne 105 banana hai... — Omar 🚬 (@omar_bulao) June 16, 2019

Allah kry barish ho jae izzat bach jae.. inse kuch nai hona :( — Extremist 🇵🇰 (@hardcorefeminst) June 16, 2019

Dear India thora hath hola rakhen..Hamary Sarfraz ne ro dena ha abi😑 — Extremist 🇵🇰 (@hardcorefeminst) June 16, 2019

Don't call me a traitor, but look at the Indian players, they look like proper athletes, our players look like they've eaten two plates of waris nihari with feeqay ki lassi and benazir kulfa, all at once. — شاہ زیب خان (@shzbkhn) June 15, 2019

500 is on. 350 India k aur 150 humare. — Ranting Pakistani (@RantsPakistani) June 16, 2019

Na partition hoti na hum zaleel ho rahe hote — Aleena (@alinaamajeed) June 16, 2019

india tou humain aisi phainti laga raha hay jaise kohinoor hum nay churaya ho — A h m e d (@Ahlvled_) June 16, 2019

Sir hun kamar tay hath rakhan da Waqt aa gaya jay. https://t.co/p6Eihhytpd — Salman Sufi (@SalmanSufi7) June 16, 2019

And this absolute meltdown.

Can’t even laugh at this because this is actually how I’m feeling pic.twitter.com/efmCbFoGEd — Asfand (@Asfand781) June 16, 2019

I JUST FOUND PART 2 pic.twitter.com/oQU1XJL9kA — Asfand (@Asfand781) June 17, 2019