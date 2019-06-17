Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan Fans Trashing Their Own Team After India’s World Cup Victory is Pure Gold

India may have won their seventh World Cup match against them but it was Pakistan fans who won the Internet with hilarious memes and mockery.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 9:33 AM IST
Pakistan Fans Trashing Their Own Team After India's World Cup Victory is Pure Gold
Screenshot from Twitter / Hotstar.
Their dream to watch Pakistan win a World Cup contest against India was shattered in million pieces after the Men in Blue outplayed Sarfaraz Ahmed's team in all the departments, thus staying unbeaten against the arch-rivals and registering their seventh victory over them at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

Riding on Rohit Sharma's blistering ton (140 off 113) and skipper Virat Kohli's half-century, India posted a formidable total of 336/5 against Pakistan. Pakistan, in their response, were cruising at 117-1 after 21 overs before double strikes from Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya reduced them to 129-5. The match was halted owing to showers and with the D/L method brought into play, the revised total pulled Pakistan further away from victory, needing 136 from 5 overs.

India won the much-anticipated game against Pakistan comfortably by 89 runs. However, it was Pakistani fans who won the Internet after they witnessed another humiliating defeat at the hands of Virat Kohli & Co.

A Twitter user from India, who goes by the handle @YoursLegallyy, compiled all the tweets from across the border that perfectly summed up all the feelings they felt seeing Pakistan bowing down to India in yet another World Cup clash.

High on emotions, the dejected fans from Pakistan didn't hold anything back. We mean it.

And this absolute meltdown.

