3-min read

Pakistan Fans Unimpressed by ICC's Savage Meme on Hafeez's Comical Ball Against Bangladesh

During the third over of Bangladesh's chase, Mohammad Hafeez bowled a very loopy full-toss to Tigers' opener Soumya Sarkar which was later turned into a hilarious meme by ICC.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
Pakistan Fans Unimpressed by ICC's Savage Meme on Hafeez's Comical Ball Against Bangladesh
Screenshot from video posted by ICC on YouTube.
International Cricket Council (ICC) stepped up its meme game on Friday as Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan took on Bangladesh at Lord's with an impossible task on their hands - win the toss and beat the Tigers with a considerable margin to secure a berth in the World Cup Semi-finals.

The former did happen but the latter was beyond the realm of possibility.

Batting first, the Men in Green put up a decent score of 315/9 on the board. It was during the innings break that the ICC reminded (read: trolled) the Pakistani fans that there was still an outside chance for Sarfaraz's team to jump New Zealand on the points table with better Net Run Rate and beat them in the race of playoffs.

While ICC did manage to ruffle some feathers on Twitter with many conspiracy theories floating in the airspace including one suspecting that an Indian was handling the notorious account, the governing body of cricket had only started.

As Bangladesh came out to chase Pakistan's target, something really bizarre came out of Mohammad Hafeez's hand.

During the third over of Bangladesh's innings, the Pakistani all-rounder bowled a very loopy full-toss to Tigers' opener Soumya Sarkar.

"No, it wasn't a mystery ball at all. He just missed. I've never seen this before in my entire cricketing career. I have been involved in cricket for last 31-32 years," former cricketing great Wasim Akram quipped from the commentary box.

While the umpire almost ran for cover, left-handed Sarkar came dancing down the pitch and pulled it for a four.

(Scroll to 2:55)

As Hafeez launched the ball into the galaxy, the memers at ICC got creative and quickly decided to make a video-montage out of it at the expense of the Pakistani cricketer.

"When your bowling coach tells you to "give it some flight," ICC captioned the hilarious video.

Needless to say, Pakistani fans were once again unimpressed by ICC's antics.

There were some, however, who replied to the meme with more memes.

It wasn't all gloomy for the fans from across the border as the youngster Shaheen Shah Afridi once again starred with the ball, picking up big wickets of Tamim Iqbal, Shakib al Hasan, Liton Das, and Mahmudullah.

Afridi’s figures of 6-35 are the best by any Pakistani bowler in the World Cup and also saw him become the youngest to get a five-wicket haul in the tournament.

Pakistan ended their World Cup run on a high by beating Mashrafe Mortaza's men by 94 runs.

