3-min read

Pakistan Fans Drown in Meme Misery as 1992 Similarities End, Semis Become Mission Impossible

England is now two wins away from lifting the cup, New Zealand manages to qualify yes, but not without an immeasurable damage to their net rate along the way.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2019, 8:36 AM IST
File photo of Pakistan cricket team
On a balmy English afternoon, England’s cricket team peaked.

That’s it. That’s what happened at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday when New Zealand was defeated with a massive margin of 119 in a match that remarkably lacked of any kind of suspense. The crawl was yawn-inducing, with the Kiwis themselves dozing off all the way through.

England had some luck – with the toss, with the conditions, with a couple of the dismissals – but their impressive performance on field after a campaign that stumbled a little lately, was refreshing.

They are now two wins away from lifting the cup, while New Zealand manages to qualify yes, but not without an immeasurable damage to their net rate along the way.

Truly England has reasons to breathe a sigh of relief. So what if it was momentarily eclipsed by a streaker who ran almost as many rings around the ground and still made a more exciting display than New Zealand’s batting. But then again tumbling, yawning and listlessly meandering, the Kiwis made it still.

However, there is one quarter that is outpouring grief like no other: Pakistan.

The result all but knocked Pakistan out of contention for the semi-finals. For them to make the final four, they need to bat first against Bangladesh, score at least 308 and then dismiss Mashrafe Mortaza's side for 0.

And if Pakistan pile up 350, they need to beat Bangladesh by 312 runs in order to qualify at the expense of New Zealand. However, Pakistan will be knocked out immediately if Bangladesh bat first on Friday.

There is not much left to say here.

Now fans, who till now had been praying and praying for New Zealand’s victory are crestfallen. So what if Pakistan decided to be the late guy to the party, who walked in bleary-eyed, half yawning, half smiling with burger and pizza crumbs on his clothes? The point was that Pakistan had arrived. And what about the 1992 World Cup history shebang? The ghosts of World Cup Past seemed to have abandoned the Divine Plan -- The zulm, as they say, is real.

With no other option at hand, Pakistanis have busied themselves by sharing grief online through memes and more memes. The results as expected, have been hilarious:

