Pakistan Crush New Zealand in T20 World Cup Semi-final and Cricket Twitter Exploded With Memes

From being on the verge of early departure to reaching the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan’s incredible comeback at the big tournament has been nothing short of a miracle. Facing New Zealand in the semi-final encounter at the packed SCG, Pakistan were clinical in all the departments after losing the toss. First, the bowlers rose to the occasion as Shaheen Afridi led the pack from the front, keeping New Zealand restricted to 152/4.

Then, the out-of-form Babar Azam grabbed the opportunity with both hands after the Pakistan skipper was dropped in the very first over of the run chase. An opening partnership of 105 runs between Azam (53) and Mohammad Rizwan (57) and some ordinary work shown by New Zealand in the field meant Pakistan were in the driver’s seat in the second half of the match.

In the end, Pakistan registered a comfortable 7-wicket victory over the Kiwis.

Seeing Pakistan outperform New Zealand in pretty much all the departments led to endless memes from Pakistan and India on cricket Twitter.

Kind of remarkable how Babar & Rizwan learned the meaning of power-play on eve of semifinal — Osama. (@ashaqeens) November 9, 2022

Some people on the other side of the border right now.. pic.twitter.com/dkFVU9z2sm — Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) November 9, 2022

Mubarak ho Karan Arjun form mei agaye hain pic.twitter.com/xtzwmwPzne — BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) November 9, 2022

me ignoring babar azam's batting takay nazar na lagay pic.twitter.com/i9O2JqYhk6 — insta: @faizanriaz_ (@catharsiss__) November 9, 2022

kaun gadha keh raha tha babar ko one down aana chahiye, matlab mere ilawa kaun keh raha tha mai tou hun gadha… — nma (@namaloomafraaad) November 9, 2022

PAKISTAN WALKING INTO THE FINAL LETS GO pic.twitter.com/nm9S86UqrR — Rana Talha Asfar (@RTAluvzAfridi) November 9, 2022

Babar: Boult ko jaib mein rakhta hun Rizwan: pic.twitter.com/yeSJA1HvMj — Abdullah (@michaelscottfc) November 9, 2022

New Zealand fans after not winning World Cup this time too pic.twitter.com/cMACGJHdAw — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 9, 2022

“Tum loog aise target par 10 wickets se haaray thay na?” pic.twitter.com/0GEEGFQVMG — PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) November 9, 2022

Babar and Rizwan the moment they see 152 pic.twitter.com/7UTWiJEy0c — ✨ (@gayomarlic) November 9, 2022

Bohot beizati hogi agar Pakistan ko final mai bula ke hum khud nahi gaye toh. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 9, 2022

All eyes will now be glued on the second semi-final between India and England on Thursday and the winner of the contest will meet Pakistan in the much-anticipated grand finale of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here