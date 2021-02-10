News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Buzz»Pakistan Designer's Anti-dowry Bridal Couture Has Left the Internet Divided, Here's Why
2-MIN READ

Pakistan Designer's Anti-dowry Bridal Couture Has Left the Internet Divided, Here's Why

Pakistani designer's anti-dowry campaign. (Credit: Twitter/ UN)

Pakistani designer's anti-dowry campaign. (Credit: Twitter/ UN)

The collaboration is part of UN Women's 'Jahez Khori Band Karo' campaign, which calls on people to stop asking for and giving dowry.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

A Pakistani fashion designer's recent collaboration with United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women Pakistan against the ills of dowry has left social media divided.

Ali Xeeshan's fashion campaign against dowry shows the "epochal and alarming issue of families fretting over saving money for their daughters’ dowry (Jahez) instead of their education that is far more important."

The video features a red lehanga-clad weary young woman, struggling to pull a cart weighed down by pile of things, being stacked by the bride's tired parents. The camera zooms in to show tears rolling down her cheeks, while the husband walks in and sits on top of the piled up stack.

The campaign marks Mr Xeeshan's latest collection 'Numaish', that was launched at the 'Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week 2021' in collaboration with UN Women Pakistan.

The collaboration is part of UN Women's 'Jahez Khori Band Karo' campaign, which calls on people to stop asking for and giving dowry, reports Daily Pakistan. Jahez, is the other word of dowry, that is a quite celebrated and prevalent cultural practise in South Asian weddings.

Taking to Instagram, Mr Xeeshan shared his video calling for people to "put a stop to this overburdening tradition!"

The social statement was tweeted out by the official Instagram handle of UN Women Pakistan, which urged people to pledge against the practise of dowry.

The concept was soon hailed by many on social media who came together to applaud the cause behind the launch.

However, for most, it was merely an act of 'hypocrisy'. Scores of netizens pointed out how the entire campaign comes down to a gimmick of selling expensive clothes. They said, even the social pressure pf buying such heavy and high-priced lehengas also add onto the financial crunch families go through during their marriages.

For long, Mr Xeeshan has been teasing his new collection on social media by posting behind the scenes' pictures.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...