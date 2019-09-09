Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan Faces Flak for Getting Belly Dancers to Woo Investors in Economic Conference

The event was an Investment conference conducted by Pakistan's Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCIP) to woo investors amid economic slowdown in Pakistan.

September 9, 2019
Image credit: ANI
Azerbaijan saw some fiery dance moves during an event held recenty in the city of Baku as belly dancers took to stage and belted several entertaining and colourful performances amid a cheering crowd.

But wait. Before you can pass it off as a common form of party entertainment, here's the shocker. The event was an Investment conference conducted by Pakistan's Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCIP) to woo investors.

Pakistan's economy, as various medias reports suggest, is going through a cash crunch. In fact, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is in plans of sending an SOS mission to the country in order to suggest new ways in which the cash-strapped Pakistani government could get some economic reprieve and meet its budget.

In this climate, bringing in belly dancers to perform at an investors meet in order to impress the latter has raised several eyebrows on social media.

a video of the event went viral on social media after Twitter user Gul Bukhari posted it on the microblogging site,

Meanwhile, Pakistan's annual fiscal deficit rose to 8.9 percent fro the financial year 2018-19, the highest for Pakistan in the last three decades. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was elected on the planks of austerity and anti-corruption, had promised to bring Pakistani economy back on track upon election

