Pakistan Fans are Rooting for India's Win Against South Africa in T20 World Cup With Memes

It’s a drama-packed Sunday for cricket fans, especially those from Pakistan. Babar Azam’s team’s chances of surviving for the next round of the T20 World Cup were dented massively after Zimbabwe humbled Pakistan by 1 run. Their second consecutive defeat came only days after Virat Kohli’s heroics helped India snatch the win from the jaws of Pakistan. Pakistan’s World Cup journey is far from over, though, should you add lots of buts and ifs to the equation.

Firstly, Pakistan have to win all three remaining matches in the Super 12 stage and by a significant margin. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have three matches left in the Super 12 round and Pakistan will desperately want the Craig Ervine-led side to concede at least two defeats. At the same time, Pakistan will be hoping for Bangladesh to lose one more game in the Super 12 round.

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Down after Zimbabwe defeat, Here Is How Pakistan Can Still Make It to The T20 World Cup Semis

But perhaps their biggest hopes are now pinned on arch-rivals India to defeat South Africa on Sunday. South Africa’s defeat at the hands of Rohit Sharma’s men will make Pakistan’s qualification for the semis a lot easier.

Also Read: ‘We Got Robbed’: Pakistani Twitter Had a Meltdown Over ‘Controversial’ No Ball to Virat Kohli

With a lot at stake, Pakistan fans have happily lent their support to India and rivalry has taken the backseat, even ever so briefly.

Many from Pakistan (and some from India) have imagined how Pakistan fans will be rooting for India’s win over South Afica with memes.

1.5 billion are going to support India tomorrow. Agar tab bhi na jeeta to ye qudrat ka nizam hai, qubool karlena. — Ariha Fatimah (@arihafatimah) October 29, 2022

Babar Azam and whole of Pakistan before #INDvSA match pic.twitter.com/Rosu2d2Huy — J (@jaynildave) October 29, 2022

360 Nahi 1080 Hai Humara SKY pic.twitter.com/hGNXkbip9V — 🇵🇰 Muhammad Noor 🇵🇰 (@Noor_Marriii) October 29, 2022

Babar Azam in Rohit Sharma's room tonight pic.twitter.com/KQgGhI7Tkr — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 29, 2022

When you find out Pak can survive only if India wins pic.twitter.com/vwrhsl3pb8 — Rajabets India (@smileandraja) October 29, 2022

Pakistani fans changing sides in today’s IND v SA match. pic.twitter.com/f85j4aKkBs — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 30, 2022

Babar aur Rizwan stadium ke bahar pic.twitter.com/Tln4k6aGGo — Professor ngl राजा बाबू (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 30, 2022

Also Read: Pakistan Twitter’s Hilarious Memes During Their Defeat to India in T20 World Cup are Everything

Pakistan have no one but them to blame for this sticky situation. The loss at the hands of India was massive but Pakistan choked royally against the minnows Zimbabwe while chasing 131 and falling short by just a run.

Pakistan take on the Netherlands on Sunday at the Optus Stadium.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here