Pakistan Fans Outrage Over 'Wet Outfield' as India Defeat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup Thriller

A rain delay, a Litton Das show, and a late scare by Nurul Hasan. The prayers of Pakistan cricket fans went unheard despite Bangladesh putting up a real fight against the Indians in the rain-affected T20 World Cup encounter at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. With that, the Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan’s hopes to upset India were shattered in a million pieces too as Arshdeep Singh managed to defend 20 in the last over. Initially chasing India’s target of 185, a rain show at Adelaide reduced the total down to 151 in 16 overs.

India fought back with some good catches taken in the outfield after KL Rahul dismissed the dangerman Das (60 off 27) with an incredible direct hit at the non-striker’s end after the play resumed.

Bangladesh faced a batting collapse of sorts following Das’s return but Hasan kept the hopes of the Tigers alive. In the end, Arshdeep Singh kept his nerves as India registered a 5-run win over Bangladesh.

While Bangladesh fans were understandably upset, it was Pakistani Twitter, who backed Shakib’s team for the win in a bid to stay in the World Cup hunt, that was left fuming at the results.

Several did laud Bangladesh for their spirited display and staying in the hunt to the very last ball but they also blamed the match officials for resuming the match “early” despite the wet outfield.

It must be noted here that the chances of Pakistan qualifying for the semi-finals have been slimmed now, courtesy of India’s win.

There were memes, there was outrage, and there was disappointment all over Twitter.

Litton Das, Rain and DLS have given us more hope and smiles than our entire batting lineup — rants (@rantspakistani) November 2, 2022

Totally biased umpiring through out the match. From the on field umpire to the third. Everyone put their efforts to win it for India. Indeed ICC stands for Indian Cricket Council.

This photo is not just a Meme but reflection of what ICC does. pic.twitter.com/zpiyPjiiuY — 🇵🇰 Muhammad Noor 🇵🇰 (@Noor_Marriii) November 2, 2022

Whether India is playing a match with Pakistan or Bangladesh or any Asian country, the match is decided in favor of India, the umpires also do what ICC says i.e. BCCI. Its mean ICC = BCCI pic.twitter.com/K3EroVeebq — Usama 🇵🇰 (@usama_022) November 2, 2022

Barish ruk gai, barish nahi rukni chahei, barish nahi rukni chahei pic.twitter.com/MkckXgiKGf — BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) November 2, 2022

Ye Kohli hota to wide + No ball + freehit + 5 extra runs mil chuke hote — BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) November 2, 2022

Its 4pm in Pakistan. Most of us are at work. We dropped everything to tune into India vs Bangladesh and prayed for rain. And now the rain has stopped.

As I said before, we are the problem. — Ariha Fatimah (@arihafatimah) November 2, 2022

YA ALLAH BARISH NA RUKE

YA ALLAH BARISH NA RUKE

YA ALLAH BARISH NA RUKE

YA ALLAH BARISH NA RUKE

YA ALLAH BARISH NA RUKE

YA ALLAH BARISH NA RUKE

YA ALLAH BARISH NA RUKE

YA ALLAH BARISH NA RUKE

YE ALLAH BARISH NA RUKE

YA ALLAH BARISH NA RUKE

YA ALLAH BARISH NA RUKE — BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) November 2, 2022

Bangladesh got robbed so so so badly this is even worse than the Pakistan vs india match — Zahra (@zarnnj) November 2, 2022

ICC should gift world cup to India before every event and then play a World Cup amongst remaining teams. — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) November 2, 2022

Guys jab barish ata hai to Pakistan agay jata hai 92 mein bhi ye hua tha. — Abdullah (@michaelscottfc) November 2, 2022

In my 19 years of sports I've never seen groundstaff and match officials this eager to start a game. — Abdullah (@HolaItsAbdullah) November 2, 2022

Player of the tournament should be Erasmus imo — Hass (@GokboruWolf) November 2, 2022

Team India this Worldcup

Performance 30%

Spent Money 200% pic.twitter.com/JKbtZwJNMt — 🇵🇰 Muhammad Noor 🇵🇰 (@Noor_Marriii) November 2, 2022

It's all about power and money. pic.twitter.com/El3LmE0A76 — Ramiya 2.0 (@yehtuhogaaa) November 2, 2022

ICC stands for Indian Cricket Council. — Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) November 2, 2022

First ball after game resumes & Bangladeshi player slips while running, clearly the conditions aren’t perfect & any other team apart from India & they would waited little longer to restart — Osama. (@ashaqeens) November 2, 2022

Here’s what the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2’s standings look like:

(Courtesy: Google)

Earlier in the game, India posted a big score courtesy of half-centuries by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud took three wickets but overall India were the favourites to win this one going into the second half. They managed to hold their nerves after some tense moments in the second half and are right on the track to book a semifinal spot now.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here