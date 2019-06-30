Pakistan Fans Root For India in World Cup Clash Against England and Desis Can't Keep Calm
The fans from Pakistan are cheering for India to defeat England on Sunday's contest at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.
Screenshot from video posted by @cricketworldcup Twitter handle.
It's not India Vs England anymore. When the Virat Kohli & Co take on Eoin Morgan's wobbly side on Sunday in Birmingham, it's going to be India + Pakistan Vs the hosts England.
The reason behind this unity is unique yet simple, one that requires basic math to justify the unprecedented support that has been pouring from the fans across the border for Team India since the past few days.
Sarfaraz Ahmed's determined side has turned the (point) tables with three consecutive and stunning victories to their name. Their first victim was Faf's down and dusted South Africa. The Men in Green then served a major blow to unbeaten Kiwis, announcing their arrival after a paltry start in the showpiece event. The next win was a tricky one when Afghanistan spinners almost pulled off a huge upset over them, almost snatching Pakistan's ticket to stay alive in the playoffs. Afghan skipper Gulbadin's loose 46th over, however, helped the green warriors race to the finishing line with just two deliveries (and 3 wickets) in hand.
The nervy victory on Saturday helped Pakistan push England down to the fifth spot on the points table. Pakistan - 9, England - 8.
Now, Pakistan has only one match to go before they advance to the semis. It's them Vs Bangladesh on July 5. But the fun has only begun. Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with two matches remaining each, are lurking around the corner with 7 and 6 points respectively and are only increasing England's anxiety.
The troubles for the English team, though, are far from over. They meet India on Sunday and New Zealand on July 3 and will have to win both to stay in the contest.
So it shouldn't come as a shock or even surprise that Pakistan would want to see England losing in their next two, even if it comes at a price of backing their arch-rivals, the Men in Blue, on a day that could decide the fates of several teams. Apart from staying in the hunt, the fans would also hope for another India-Pak tie during semis or even at the big finale.
Is this the first time the whole of Pakistan 🇵🇰 will be cheering for India 🇮🇳!? #CWC19— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 30, 2019
Politics divide. Cricket Unites. That’s what we shall witness today at Edgbaston. It’s #EngvInd where England is surely going to feel like they’re the Away team at Home. Let’s go India 🇮🇳 and Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka #CWC19— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 30, 2019
Straight from the horse's mouth.
Pakistan fans supporting India!?@ZAbbasOfficial spoke to Pakistan fans in Leeds who'll be backing India in their clash against England tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VM5CeYoPMu— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 29, 2019
How can you keep Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar away from the action? In a recent video, the former Pakistani fast bowler said:
“India, all of Pakistan is standing with you. And I request that all the Pakistani based in England should also support India. Because if India beats England, the game is over. Pakistan then has to win just one game to qualify.”
While the Pakistans have already been vocal about their support for Team India, fans back home summed up the feelings felt by the neighbours just ahead of the exciting India-England clash.
And what better way to express the feelings than memes, right?
Pakistan's behaviour towards India1. On regular days2. Today#IndvEng #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/fcJncV7Fmr— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 30, 2019
Pakistan and Bangladesh to India. #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/xtc3sIio1P— Bade Chote (@badechote) June 30, 2019
World cup equation right now. #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/FwgDyEkXDA— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 30, 2019
Pakistan’s situation in #WorldCup19 explained.. pic.twitter.com/UNN6ENZB3O— The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 27, 2019
Reasons for wanting England to lose today -Ind: Er.. so that we win and qualify.Aus: So that we don't face India in the semis.NZ: So that we are guaranteed to qualify.Pak, Ban, SL: So that we have a chance of qualifying.Afg, SA, WI: Chumma.#INDvENG— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 30, 2019
Important poll for Pakistani fans. #INDvENG— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 30, 2019
What a Historic Day#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/HRLPqbOmwW— Sadia Rahman✨✨ (@EyeSadiaRahman) June 30, 2019
Come on india #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/cJ6otdogb5— Nilofar (@Pun_ekar) June 30, 2019
Today's condition #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/XP4zDffsWf— Harsh 2.0 (@imHarshT_) June 30, 2019
23 June: Indian Supported Pakistan vs South Africa.30 June: Pakistanis will support India vs England.Hum Udhaar nahi rakhte #PAKvSA #INDvENG #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/dqbzoQoDEA— Saad (@iSaadAwais22) June 27, 2019
Just found the perfect picture for today's game. Caption? #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/rsOTnD244i— absy (@absycric) June 30, 2019
Pakistan's behaviour towards #TeamIndia1. On regular Indian matches2. Today's match #IndvEng #IndvsEng #ENGvsIND #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/mCwQRl7mvD— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 30, 2019
