2-min read

Pak Leader Sings 'Sare Jahan Se Acha', Indians Now Want Imran Khan to Sing 'Jana Gana Mana'

The founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Altaf Hussain also said during an address in London that abrogation of article 370 in J&K was India's internal matter.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Pak Leader Sings 'Sare Jahan Se Acha', Indians Now Want Imran Khan to Sing 'Jana Gana Mana'
Image credit: Twitter/ANI
Loading...

A Pakistani leader and founder of the secular political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) recently went viral on social media after he sang "Sare Jahan Se Acha" during a public address in London.

Altaf Hussain, who lives in London, also said the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was India's internal matter during the address.

"The Government of India took this decision with the overwhelming support of the people of India," Hussain said, as quoted by Financial Express.

Hussain, an influential leader in Pakistan's Sindh province who currently lives in London, also said that Pakistan "invaded" Jammu & Kahsmir and "Used" the people of Kashmir for its own political gains. He further added that Pakistan fought four wars with India over Kashmir and suffered humiliating defeats each time.

He said that Pakistani civil and military establishments had been misleading their country for over 70 years over the Kashmir issue. In times of escalated tensions between India and Pakistan since the former abrogated Article 370, thus diminishing the "special status" given to J&K at the time of accession to India, he went so far as to sing "Sare Jahan Se Acha", a poem written by Muhammad Iqbal and published in 1904 in colonial India.

A video of the performance soon went viral on social media, especially among Indian netizens.

However, many from Pakistan said that Hussain had not been living in Pakistan for over two decades and thus need not be taken seriously.

Apart from Kashmir, Hussain also spoke about the plight of minorities in Pakistan. "Pakistan’s military butchered unarmed and defenseless innocent Mohajirs, Balochs, Pashtuns, Sindhis, Hazarwalls, Gilgitis," the London-based leader said.

