Pak Leader Sings 'Sare Jahan Se Acha', Indians Now Want Imran Khan to Sing 'Jana Gana Mana'

A Pakistani leader and founder of the secular political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) recently went viral on social media after he sang "Sare Jahan Se Acha" during a public address in London.

Altaf Hussain, who lives in London, also said the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was India's internal matter during the address.

"The Government of India took this decision with the overwhelming support of the people of India," Hussain said, as quoted by Financial Express.

Hussain, an influential leader in Pakistan's Sindh province who currently lives in London, also said that Pakistan "invaded" Jammu & Kahsmir and "Used" the people of Kashmir for its own political gains. He further added that Pakistan fought four wars with India over Kashmir and suffered humiliating defeats each time.

He said that Pakistani civil and military establishments had been misleading their country for over 70 years over the Kashmir issue. In times of escalated tensions between India and Pakistan since the former abrogated Article 370, thus diminishing the "special status" given to J&K at the time of accession to India, he went so far as to sing "Sare Jahan Se Acha", a poem written by Muhammad Iqbal and published in 1904 in colonial India.

#WATCH London: Founder of Pakistan’s Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party, Altaf Hussain sings 'Saare jahan se acha Hindustan hamara.' pic.twitter.com/4IQKYnJjfB — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019

A video of the performance soon went viral on social media, especially among Indian netizens.

This guy displayed more patriotism than our Indian leftists/Liberals ever did😂 — Vexatious Vivek (@___v__i__v___) August 31, 2019

RAW Agent Spotted. — Chhoro Marwadi (@ChhoroMarwadi) August 31, 2019

Next who will sing Jana Gana Mana from Pakistan? @ImranKhanPTI do a try 😇 — Piyu Nair 👩‍⚕️ 🇮🇳 (@Piyu_Nair) August 31, 2019

However, many from Pakistan said that Hussain had not been living in Pakistan for over two decades and thus need not be taken seriously.

Why so serious boy? He is banned in Pakistan. It doesn't matter what he said about Pakistan. He is in UK for more than 2 decades. We can call him a British; sang Sare Jahan Se Acha — Danish Khan 🇵🇰 (@DanishK91207039) August 31, 2019

Apart from Kashmir, Hussain also spoke about the plight of minorities in Pakistan. "Pakistan’s military butchered unarmed and defenseless innocent Mohajirs, Balochs, Pashtuns, Sindhis, Hazarwalls, Gilgitis," the London-based leader said.

