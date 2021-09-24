CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shehryar Khan Afridi's vlog went on to be slammed and joked about on social media. (Image Credits: YouTube Screengrab)

Shehryar Khan Afridi started vlogging from Time’s Square and slammed American women and values in a nine-minute video.

New York is filled with world leaders this week for the United Nations General Assembly. World leaders assembling to discuss important issues is no joke, but it’s hard to not laugh when a situation takes a turn for the absurd. Pakistan PM Imran Khan has sent Shehryar Khan Afridi, chairman of Pakistan’s parliamentary committee on Kashmir to “raise awareness" about things brewing in Jammu and Kashmir. But instead of following the instructions, Afridi started vlogging from Time’s Square and slammed American women and values in a nine-minute video he posted.

Wearing a Levi’s tee, Afridi said in the video, “Look at the condition of women in the country which lectures others on human rights. Women in Pakistan are living under better conditions than in those countries that pretend to be the champions of human rights."

Afridi’s “awareness" vlog went on to be slammed and mocked on social media.

Earlier Afridi was stopped at the JFK Airport for a secondary screening following his arrival in the US. A spokesperson for the Pakistan Embassy in Wash­ington, however, said Mr Afridi was allowed to go without any delay. “As a first-time visitor Mr Afridi was put through secondary screening briefly and was cleared in routine without any guarantees being sou­ght or given by anyone from the Embassy or the Consu­late,” the spokesperson told Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

first published:September 24, 2021, 12:17 IST