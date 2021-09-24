New York is filled with world leaders this week for the United Nations General Assembly. World leaders assembling to discuss important issues is no joke, but it’s hard to not laugh when a situation takes a turn for the absurd. Pakistan PM Imran Khan has sent Shehryar Khan Afridi, chairman of Pakistan’s parliamentary committee on Kashmir to “raise awareness" about things brewing in Jammu and Kashmir. But instead of following the instructions, Afridi started vlogging from Time’s Square and slammed American women and values in a nine-minute video he posted.

Wearing a Levi’s tee, Afridi said in the video, “Look at the condition of women in the country which lectures others on human rights. Women in Pakistan are living under better conditions than in those countries that pretend to be the champions of human rights."

Afridi’s “awareness" vlog went on to be slammed and mocked on social media.

YAAAR THAT GIRL TWERKING AT THE BACK IN SHEHRYAR AFRIDI’S VIDEOHAHAHHAHAHA SO ON POINT — Anas Tipu (@teepusahab) September 19, 2021

Salary of Shehryar Afridi is a huge waste of Pakistan’s tax payers money.— Shahrukh (@shahrukh89) September 21, 2021

He will be representing Pakistan in UN tomorrow. “Enjoy qoum ke beti”…Unbelievable !!! pic.twitter.com/fuAEpeYg79— Tanzil Gillani (@TanzilGillani) September 19, 2021

Imran Khan sent Shehryar Afridi to the US as a punishment to Joe Biden for not calling him. No other way to explain his recent shenanigans.— Anaya Khan (@AnayaNKhan) September 20, 2021

The endless embarrassment of Pakistani men spewing crap. He very much represents his dear leader. https://t.co/qraOmEmmWY— NewYorkistanian (@fawzianaqvi1) September 20, 2021

NAAAT BTS wearing earrings and dancing at the UN I KNOW SHEHRYAR AFRIDI WAS SHAKING CRYING THROWING UP IN THEM BATHROOMS pic.twitter.com/wrn9C5r29e— hiraeth (@Daindaileoons) September 20, 2021

I’m sure the irony of walking around freely in America while berating American women exercising their own freedom was entirely lost on a clown like Shehryar Afridi. https://t.co/Hy8nXcxOuT— RK (@roh_tweets) September 21, 2021

Shehryar Afridi lucky day https://t.co/nYD0lLJ8jb— Matt D (@mavalke) September 21, 2021

Earlier Afridi was stopped at the JFK Airport for a secondary screening following his arrival in the US. A spokesperson for the Pakistan Embassy in Wash­ington, however, said Mr Afridi was allowed to go without any delay. “As a first-time visitor Mr Afridi was put through secondary screening briefly and was cleared in routine without any guarantees being sou­ght or given by anyone from the Embassy or the Consu­late,” the spokesperson told Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

