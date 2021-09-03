CHANGE LANGUAGE
News
'Scissors Were Blunt': Pakistan Minister Uses Teeth to Cut Ribbon in Hilarious Video

A video of the incident that has gone viral shows the minister cutting the ribbon with his teeth. (Image Credits: Twitter/@Fayazchohanpti)

Pakistan Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan was about to cut the ribbon for the inauguration of an electronics shop but the scissor provided to him did not seem to be sharp enough.

In a hilarious incident, a Pakistani minister was recently seen cutting the ribbon with his teeth instead of scissors during the opening ceremony of a shop. Minister for Prisons and spokesperson for the Government of Punjab, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan was about to cut the ribbon for the inauguration of an electronics shop in his Rawalpindi constituency. However, the scissor provided to him did not seem to work despite several tries.

A video of the incident that has gone viral shows the minister cutting the ribbon with his teeth as onlookers burst out in laughter. Sharing the video himself, Chohan said the “scissors were blunt and bad”, and that the “owner set a new world record to save the shop from embarrassment”.

Once the video went viral, netizens could not resist reacting to it.

What do you have to say about the hilarious video?

first published:September 03, 2021, 16:45 IST