'Scissors Were Blunt': Pakistan Minister Uses Teeth to Cut Ribbon in Hilarious Video

In a hilarious incident, a Pakistani minister was recently seen cutting the ribbon with his teeth instead of scissors during the opening ceremony of a shop. Minister for Prisons and spokesperson for the Government of Punjab, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan was about to cut the ribbon for the inauguration of an electronics shop in his Rawalpindi constituency. However, the scissor provided to him did not seem to work despite several tries.

A video of the incident that has gone viral shows the minister cutting the ribbon with his teeth as onlookers burst out in laughter. Sharing the video himself, Chohan said the “scissors were blunt and bad”, and that the “owner set a new world record to save the shop from embarrassment”.

اپنے حلقے میں دوکان کے افتتاح کا انوکھا انداز۔۔۔!!! قینچی کند اور خراب تھی۔۔!!! مالک دوکان کو شرمندگی سے بچانے کے لیے نیا عالمی ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا۔۔!!!@UsmanAKBuzdar pic.twitter.com/MRxedX0ZaB— Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan (@Fayazchohanpti) September 2, 2021

Once the video went viral, netizens could not resist reacting to it.

Me opening ketchup sachet with scissors right in front of me. pic.twitter.com/JVQ0Cbm9vq— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) September 2, 2021

Minister ho to aaisa jo intzaar bhi nahi kiya— Md. Ashraf Ali (@MdAshra06582577) September 2, 2021

Dabar lal dant manjan ka kamaal hai — Gaurang (@ozagaurang) September 2, 2021

Necessity is the mother of invention https://t.co/gP9S9Pf7Tu— Zakir Ullah Mehsud(آزاد قبائیل) (@ZakirullaMehsud) September 3, 2021

I guess he is cutting ribbon with his tongue because there is no difference between his tongue and scissor https://t.co/AeltSijRpw— Syed Hurair Ahmed Shah (@HurairSyed) September 2, 2021

When President is a dentist Oral Hygiene is at its best. https://t.co/0uoHeKgBUC— Anis Farooqui (@anis_farooqui) September 3, 2021

Is there shortage of scissors in PAK ? Previous govt use million rupees on scissors to cut ribbon, But PTI govt cuts ribbon with their teeth to save money. They always call us illiterate & uneducated, see who's illiterate & uneducated.@AzizDanish15 @PTI #TabdeeliNahiTabahi pic.twitter.com/OlF33OkzHM— Muqaddas (@MuqaddasRz) September 2, 2021

What do you have to say about the hilarious video?

