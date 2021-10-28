Pakistan Minister Wears Garland Made of Potatoes, Tomatoes, Capsicum to Assembly

In an attempt to protest against the rising inflation in Pakistan, PML-N MPA Tariq Masih was seen wearing a garland made of vegetables and riding a bicycle to the Punjab Assembly to attend a session. Masih told Geo News that he will continue the protest against the rising inflation and ride his bicycle to attend the assembly sessions. The vegetables in Masih’s garland included potatoes, tomatoes, and capsicums to name a few. Protests were seen both inside and outside the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday as Opposition MPs brought placards and walked out of the assembly chanting anti-government and pro-Hamza Shahbaz slogans. The protests come at a time when Pakistan’s inflation has reached the highest level in 70 years. While food prices are doubling, the prices of ghee, oil, sugar, flour and poultry have reached high levels, according to ANI.

ANI quoted PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif saying, “The country is paying the price for inflation, economic devastation and unemployment and the government has no realisation that it is not only the poor but even those holding white-collar jobs that have been crushed by it."

Wearing vegetable garlands as a form of protest is not new or isolated to Pakistan. Last year, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the Centre for the rising price of vegetables as he held up a garland of onions saying that the farmers are being destroyed in the country. Yadav had said in a tweet, “The common man is suffering because of back-breaking inflation, corruption and unemployment. Work and business have come to a standstill. Farmers, labourers, youth and traders are struggling to meet their food needs. The BJP has killed small businessmen. They roam round wearing onion garlands when there’s price rise. Now, we’re giving them this."

Yadav’s protest had come at a time onion prices were touching Rs 90-100 per kg, due to the damage to the standing kharif crop in producing areas due to heavy rainfall as well as hoarding. Yadav had then said NDTV, “Those who were speaking about onion when it touched Rs 50-60 per kg are now silent when it has crossed Rs 80 per kg. Farmers are being destroyed, youth is unemployed. Bihar is poor and people are migrating for education, jobs and medical help. Starvation is on the rise."

