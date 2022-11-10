Pakistani 'Mystery Girl' Viral After T20 World Cup Semi-final Has Message For Indians

A Pakistani woman became an unwitting focal point as Babar Azam’s team took on New Zealand at the T20 World Cup semi-final in Sydney yesterday. Pakistan won the match and the “mystery girl” won the Internet as she went viral, most of which was thanks to Indian men. As Pakistan faced New Zealand before a packed audience at the SCG, cameras trained on the Pakistani woman over in the stands, blowing kisses to her home team.

However, as attention on social media tends to do, it soon veered into the toxic realm. Twitter screenshots from the woman’s Instagram stories showed that she claimed Indian men were “sexualising” her and being “filthy” and “disgusting”.

As per the screengrabs, she seemed to have taken to her Instagram stories, urging people to report Indian pages posting her photos as she would allow only Pakistani pages to do so. In another story, she said she couldn’t “think of anything worse” when she was told via DM how popular she had gotten on Indian social media.

She also had a message for Indians.

Before this, a similar phenomenon occurred on the Internet with the viral ‘RCB girl’. The viral ‘RCB Girl’ was in the stands during a 2019 IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The camera was fixed on her for about five seconds, and that was all it took for her identity to be disclosed to the whole world. She was thereafter stalked and harassed online. Speaking about how complete strangers tracked her down on the Internet and then revealed her identity to the world, the woman wrote, “I am confused as to how people found my name/profile. My identity, privacy & life have been hacked in an instant”.

Facing New Zealand in the semi-final encounter at the packed SCG, Pakistan were clinical in all the departments after losing the toss. First, the bowlers rose to the occasion as Shaheen Afridi led the pack from the front, keeping New Zealand restricted to 152/4.

Then, the out-of-form Babar Azam grabbed the opportunity with both hands after the Pakistan skipper was dropped in the very first over of the run chase. An opening partnership of 105 runs between Azam (53) and Mohammad Rizwan (57) and some ordinary work shown by New Zealand in the field meant Pakistan were in the driver’s seat in the second half of the match.

In the end, Pakistan registered a comfortable 7-wicket victory over the Kiwis.

