Pakistan Netizens Unsubscribe Indian YouTube Channels After Scrapping of Article 370

On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the scrapping of Article 370, which provided Jammu and Kashmir with special status. However, now that the Article has been revoked, it has drawn strong responses from different corners of the world, especially Pakistan.

Ever since the announcement was made public, Pakistani Twitter has been fuming with hate messages galore. From slamming Indian politicians to boycotting anything that is Indian, Pakistani netizens have practically declared war on Indian Twitter.

Earlier, it was also announced that Pakistan would be banning Indian films and that nothing with Indian origin would be streamed in the country. Pakistani Twitterati have decided to take it one step further and have decided to unsubscribe Indian YouTube channels as well.

#UnsubscribeIndianYouTubers is now the top trend in India, with several Pakistanis declaring how they've unsubscribed Indian channels and have urged fellow Pakistanis to do the same.

You can see for yourself here:

The new strategy by Pakistan against Modi's revocation of 370 is #UnsubscribeIndiansYoutubers. Take that India! — A.Kiyani (@Andromeda_JY) August 11, 2019

So Simple:Open Youtube Account.Click on the Indian Youtubers U've subscribedClick on UnsubscribeNow U have removed a virus from Youtube.Congratulations 👏#UnsubscribeIndiansYoutubers — Rk_Latif (@ranakashiflatef) August 11, 2019

#UnsubscribeIndiansYoutubersIts final call for indian content lover...stop praising and sharing themprove your patriotism stop seeng them stop boosting them.اگر زرا سی غیرت بچی ہے تو 🙏🙏🙏 — صباخان😉 (@Sabakhan_11) August 11, 2019

Not only do this But also remove their movies,Songs and live shows from your device #UnsubscribeIndiansYoutubers — Jerry (@Alphaa_Jerry) August 11, 2019

I have unsubscribed every single Indian channel. Can you do the same?? #UnSubscribeIndiansYoutubers — Hira (@oye_hirray) August 11, 2019

You probably won't believe it, but I never liked any Indian page, never subscribed their channels... Not even like a single post unless it was in favor of Pakistan.Call me biased or wtever but why on earth have u subscribed their channels & pages😡#UnsubscribeIndiansYoutubers — Hijab 🇵🇰 (@hijabhere) August 11, 2019

I have never subscribed to any Indian youtuber in my life, rather i tend to support small youtubers of my own country.You should do the same, #UnsubscribeIndiansYoutubers if you're subbed to any, and support your fellow Pakistanis. — Khawaja Abaid (@KhawajaAbaid) August 11, 2019

This is only the tip of the iceberg, with at least a million harsh tweets flooding Twitter right now.

