Pakistan Pacer Hasan Ali Cheers For India to Win World Cup, Deletes Tweet After Backlash

As Indian fans rejoiced the victory on social media, the Pakistani cricketer ended up cheering for the Men in Blue.

June 21, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
Pakistan's Hasan Ali surprisingly responded to the tweet of an Indian fan.
The Pakistan cricket team has copped a huge amount of criticism for being defeated by India in what was arguably the biggest fixture of the World Cup. The players looked listless and the chasm in quality between this India squad and this Pakistan squad was there for all to see.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Pakistan captain was singled out for the highest amount of trolling for his decisions, his fitness levels, the ‘yawn’, and of course, the loss. Now, it seems it is the turn of fast bowler Hasan Ali.

As Indian fans rejoiced the victory on social media, the Pakistani pacer ended up cheering for the Men in Blue.

A journalist had posted a tweet congratulating the Indian team and wishing for them to win the World Cup and make the nation proud. To the tweet, Ali replied, ‘Hogi ap ki dua pori congratulation’ (Translation: Your wish will be fulfilled congratulations).

tweet

Hasan Ali's now deleted tweet.

However, he later deleted the tweet after receiving a lot of flak from fans, who had hoped Pakistan would be able to win the high-octane clash between the two teams.

Amid the mediocre display by the Pakistan cricketers, Hasan Ali’s forgettable performance had stood out in Manchester as he had conceded the highest amount of runs. The right-arm speedster had conceded 84 runs in just nine overs. He took only one wicket, but a very important one, that of Rohit Sharma.

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar was particularly unforgiving on Hasan Ali in his analysis of the game. “Hasan Ali goes to Wagah Border and jumps around to show off his energy but why can he not display the same energy for Pakistan in the World Cup?” he had asked.

In the rain-hit game at Old Trafford, India scored a massive 336 against Pakistan.

India are one of the two unbeaten teams in the ongoing World Cup, the other being New Zealand. With 7 points, India ranks fourth on the points table and Pakistan is at the penultimate position with 3 points.

