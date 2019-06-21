Pakistan Pacer Hasan Ali Cheers For India to Win World Cup, Deletes Tweet After Backlash
As Indian fans rejoiced the victory on social media, the Pakistani cricketer ended up cheering for the Men in Blue.
Pakistan's Hasan Ali surprisingly responded to the tweet of an Indian fan.
The Pakistan cricket team has copped a huge amount of criticism for being defeated by India in what was arguably the biggest fixture of the World Cup. The players looked listless and the chasm in quality between this India squad and this Pakistan squad was there for all to see.
Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Pakistan captain was singled out for the highest amount of trolling for his decisions, his fitness levels, the ‘yawn’, and of course, the loss. Now, it seems it is the turn of fast bowler Hasan Ali.
As Indian fans rejoiced the victory on social media, the Pakistani pacer ended up cheering for the Men in Blue.
A journalist had posted a tweet congratulating the Indian team and wishing for them to win the World Cup and make the nation proud. To the tweet, Ali replied, ‘Hogi ap ki dua pori congratulation’ (Translation: Your wish will be fulfilled congratulations).
Congratulations #TeamIndia for the splendid win and giving us a moment to celebrate and to feel proud to be an Indian. #IndianCricketTeam let's capture the world cup now #CWC19— Mumtaz Khan (@Mumtaz_AajTak) June 16, 2019
Hasan Ali's now deleted tweet.
However, he later deleted the tweet after receiving a lot of flak from fans, who had hoped Pakistan would be able to win the high-octane clash between the two teams.
Amid the mediocre display by the Pakistan cricketers, Hasan Ali’s forgettable performance had stood out in Manchester as he had conceded the highest amount of runs. The right-arm speedster had conceded 84 runs in just nine overs. He took only one wicket, but a very important one, that of Rohit Sharma.
Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar was particularly unforgiving on Hasan Ali in his analysis of the game. “Hasan Ali goes to Wagah Border and jumps around to show off his energy but why can he not display the same energy for Pakistan in the World Cup?” he had asked.
In the rain-hit game at Old Trafford, India scored a massive 336 against Pakistan.
India are one of the two unbeaten teams in the ongoing World Cup, the other being New Zealand. With 7 points, India ranks fourth on the points table and Pakistan is at the penultimate position with 3 points.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Shows How to Slay in a Flame Shirt-dress this Summer
- Varun Dhawan, Dhanush Express Sadness After Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of ICC World Cup 2019
- Riviera Beach City in USA Pays Over Rs 4 Crore to Rid Ransomware Attack by Hackers
- Jeff Bezos Sees Lunar Ice Reservoir as Potential Rocket Fuel Source
- Dogs Trained by Researchers Detect Lung Cancer with Almost 100 Percent Accuracy
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s