Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says India's Population is '1 Billion and 300 Crore'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may have landed himself into the perfect position to be trolled online with a goof-up. While addressing the public in a telecast, Khan made the gaffe by saying the population of India is one billion and 300 crores. He made the gaffe while trying to draw an analogy with world and test cricket in the video. Comparing 40-50 lakh population to a country like India “which has 1 billion 300 crore people" says Pakistan PM Imran Khan in the video which has since become viral on Twitter. Khan was talking about how one is Test cricket and therefore the other is ODI cricket. He even praised the New Zealand at the ICC Test Cricket Championship in June with a four or five million, and India with a population of one billion 300 crore, that they had won the Test Cricket Championship.

For the record, India’s population is 136 crores according to the 2019 census data.

The video with Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s gaffe went viral on Twitter.

India’s population is one billion and 300 crore- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/oP0G9O9kh4 — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) August 1, 2021

"India has a population of 1 billion and 300 crore." pic.twitter.com/ugYjPo7371— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 1, 2021

This is not the first time Khan has made such a strange claim. In 2019, at a joint press conference that Imran Khan was conveying with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan misspoke and delved into great detail about ties on the border of ‘Germany and Japan’ when he really meant, ‘Germany and France.’ But it didn’t stop at one gaffe. He kept talking about the ‘border of Germany and Japan’ in great detail.

Khan was heard saying, “The more trade you have with each other, your ties automatically become stronger. Germany and Japan killed millions of their civilians until after the Second World War they decided that…on the border, on the border region of Germany and Japan, to have joint industries." He really kept harping on the ‘border’ and the ‘border region’ these two countries share. The video also shows a series of confused delegates, puzzled at this newly revealed geographic boundary.

Japan and Germany are pretty far away from each other. Japan is also an island country and doesn’t really share its borders with any other countries. According to Google Maps, the fastest way to get from Germany to Japan or vice versa is a flight, which takes 1 entire day and 22 hours.

