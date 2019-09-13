Pakistan PM Imran Khan Thanked '58 Countries in the UNHRC.' It Has 47 Members

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan can't seem to stop making embarrassing gaffes on Twitter.

At the UN Human Rights Council session held in Geneva on Thrusday, India, replying to Pakistan’s charges said Jammu and Kashmir is and will be an integral part of India and slammed Pakistan for interfering in the matter. They also added that Pakistan’s statements on Tuesday were “an ill-disguised effort to advance its territorial ambitions".

After the session, Khan tweeted, “I commend the 58 countries that joined Pakistan in Human Rights Council on 10 Sept reinforcing demands of int community for India to stop use of force, lift siege, remove other restrictions, respect & protect Kashmiris' rights & resolve Kashmir dispute through UNSC resolutions.”

He also welcoemd "the EU’s call in the Human Rights Council for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute in line with UNSC resolutions, int law and bilateral agreements."

However, according to the UNHRC's official website, the council is made up of 47 Member States.

The division of these states are as follows: African States: 13 seats, Asia-Pacific States: 13 seats, Latin American and Caribbean States: 8 seats, Western European and other States: 7 seats,

Eastern European States: 6 seats.

These are the following 47 states elected for the 2019-2021 session.

Twitter didn't miss this miscalculation.

Isn't the UN Human Rights Council made of 47 countries? However, there are 58 countries that PM wants to thank. I think he is counting the djinns too.. https://t.co/uD8OSAF2sm — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 12, 2019

Great Mathematician, Historian, Geographical expert.Indeed there are only 47 countries in UNHRC. Seems like @ImranKhanPTI has learned maths from @fawadchaudhry . pic.twitter.com/jfGRDZqrDf — Shubh (@HackyShubham) September 12, 2019

If he can bring border of Germany and Japan together, how can you doubt him on this.😜 — VIRGO (@virgo_4_9_9_2) September 12, 2019

Total UNHRC member countries 47 out of which 58 supported pakistan? @ImranKhanPTI https://t.co/sqaquyQQxT — Jayant Sahoo (@IamJayantSahoo) September 13, 2019

Total UNHRC member countries 47 out of which 58 supported pakistan?इतना भी नशा ठीक नहीं @ImranKhanPTI https://t.co/idltQVzdWR — Aman Chopra (@AmanChopra_) September 13, 2019

If UNHRC has 47 members ..when did it become 58 mr imran khanji..whom r u fooling — Common man (@ramdesai1063) September 12, 2019

58 is the new 47. — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 12, 2019

