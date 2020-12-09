Pakistan PM Imran Khan Unfollows Everyone on Twitter, Netizens Try to Decode What it Means

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has unfollowed everyone from his Twitter account, including his first wife Jemima Goldsmith.

According to a report by The News International, Pakistani Twitter users noticed on Monday that the Prime Minister was no longer following anyone on the social media platform. Currently, Khan has about 12.9 million followers on Twitter. The number of people he follows now shows zero.

This also means that he unfollowed his first wife and film producer, Jemima Goldsmith. According to a report by ANI, Khan had been following Goldsmith since he created his Twitter profile in 2010. He had continued to follow her although the two had parted ways.

As ANI reports, many seemed to be unhappy with the fact that he had unfollowed Goldsmith. Others trolled him for feeling "inferior to former PM Nawaz Sharif."

This is how Twitter reacted to the news:

Prime Minister Imran Khan unfollows everyone on twitter no one anymore pic.twitter.com/fOqwbv6DoQ — Haseeb Balouch (@HaseebBalouch9) December 8, 2020

#ImranKhan unfollows everyone ...I mean EVERYONE! Yes you guessed it right even Jemima and #Erdogan . pic.twitter.com/5gMZ9G20A0 — TheOracleSpeaks (@sanoracle1) December 8, 2020

"#ImranKhan visited #NawazSharif's timeline, realised NS does not follow anybody. Got angry that this might reflect poorly on him. Went back & unfollowed all his MNAs & ex-wife," tweeter user said.#ImranKhan unfollows everyone on Twitter, gets trolled - https://t.co/TYzLGWAvZc — Mahalaxmi Ramanathan (@MahalaxmiRaman) December 8, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan unfollows everyone on twitter. He ain't following no one anymore 😁 pic.twitter.com/UNSj10wQJP — Abdul Qadir (@AbdulqadirARY) December 7, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan has unfollowed everyone on Twitter. Any psychologist would explain this behavior?@abbasnasir59 @MazharAbbasGEO — Zahid Khattak (@mzahid130) December 8, 2020

It is unclear as to what may have caused Khan to go on an unfollowing spree. In October, Khan had written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the site, warning of an increase in radicalisation amongst Muslims.

In the letter, shared by the Pakistani government on Twitter, Imran Khan said that “growing Islamophobia” is encouraging extremism and violence across the world — especially through social media platforms such as Facebook. “I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust,” Khan had written.