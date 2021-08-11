Pakistan PM Imran Khan Waiting for Joe Biden's Call is Latest Meme Fodder for Twitter

Lately, Pakistani memes have been all the rage on social media and the latest addition to the list is one about the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan himself. With the hashtag #BidenMujhayCallKaro, Pakistani memers are running amok on Twitter to poke fun at the Prime Minister supposedly waiting for a call from US President Joe Biden.

From celebrating “Absolutely Not” to crying for a “Phone Call” 😂#BidenMujhayCallKaro pic.twitter.com/AZgEHHlr5y— Saad Kaiser (@TheSaadKaiser) August 6, 2021

Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, in an interview with The Financial Times, said that Pakistan has “options” if the US government thinks that the phone call is a “concession". He further stated that every time Islamabad is informed of “technical reasons or whatever". According to a report by The Print, some Pakistani TV commentators explained the delay in the phone call by saying that Biden lacked “substance" and was not on a footing strong enough to make the call to Khan.

A Twitter user created a meme featuring none other than Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and the perfect song for any sort of situation that involves waiting, “Intehaan ho gayi intezaar ki".

One would obviously look to Bollywood for metaphors of pining and waiting. The following Twitter user did, as they cited a romantic song featuring Preity Zinta.

And more of film sequences.

Biden be like👇👇🤣 #BidenMujhayCallKaro pic.twitter.com/9KNk6wsL72— Umar Rao لیگی شیر وہاڑی دا (@UmarRao333) August 4, 2021

Some users were wishing the Prime Minister luck, featuring Mr. Bean.

Prime Minister Khan had been on the minds of Twitterati not very long before this latest meme fest. While addressing the public in a telecast, Khan made a gaffe by saying the population of India is one billion and 300 crores. He made the gaffe while trying to draw an analogy with world and test cricket in the video. Comparing 40-50 lakh population to a country like India “which has 1 billion 300 crore people" says Pakistan PM Imran Khan in the video which has since become viral on Twitter. Khan was talking about how one is Test cricket and therefore the other is ODI cricket. He even praised the New Zealand at the ICC Test Cricket Championship in June with a four or five million, and India with a population of one billion 300 crore, that they had won the Test Cricket Championship.

For the record, India’s population is 136 crores according to the 2019 census data.

