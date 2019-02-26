LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Updated:February 26, 2019, 12:45 PM IST
Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Party Takes a Jibe at India After Surgical Strike 2.0 With 'Side Effects of Bollywood'
Pakistan has maintained that there was no casualty or damage due to the attack.
Twelve Indian Force Mirage-2000 jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) early on Tuesday morning and destroyed terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. The air strike, which has been dubbed surgical strikes 2.0, comes two weeks after a terror attack on CRPF solidiers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

While this was unfolding, Pakistani political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, responded to a media report of the event, calling it "side effect of Bollywood" and adding that it was "hazardous to Indian media’s mental health." They also mentioned that it "might induce hallucinations and delusions of grandeur."

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is a party founded by Imran Khan, who is the current Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Pakistan has maintained that there was no casualty or damage due to the attack. However, this is not the only jibe they've made at Indian media over 'Surgical Strike 2.0"





They have also blamed Indian media for its depiction of The Surgical Strike 2.0

The party has also so far denied the bombing has happened.



