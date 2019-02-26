English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Party Takes a Jibe at India After Surgical Strike 2.0 With 'Side Effects of Bollywood'
Pakistan has maintained that there was no casualty or damage due to the attack.
Twelve Indian Force Mirage-2000 jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) early on Tuesday morning and destroyed terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. The air strike, which has been dubbed surgical strikes 2.0, comes two weeks after a terror attack on CRPF solidiers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.
While this was unfolding, Pakistani political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, responded to a media report of the event, calling it "side effect of Bollywood" and adding that it was "hazardous to Indian media’s mental health." They also mentioned that it "might induce hallucinations and delusions of grandeur."
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is a party founded by Imran Khan, who is the current Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Pakistan has maintained that there was no casualty or damage due to the attack. However, this is not the only jibe they've made at Indian media over 'Surgical Strike 2.0"
Side Effects of Bollywood Are Hazardous To Indian Media’s Mental Health. Might Induce Hallucinations and Delusions Of Grandeur.#Pakistan https://t.co/jujLdvIVOO
— PTI (@PTIofficial) February 26, 2019
Perhaps Indian Defence Ministry should call up Indian media houses and inform them of the cover up story they have for Indian Air Force retreat.
Might help in controlling their hysteria.#Pakistan https://t.co/My0VKpGSDI
— PTI (@PTIofficial) February 26, 2019
We always knew Indian media was irresponsible, but beating the war drums shows a disturbing bloodlust and deteriorating mindset at a time when Pakistan is on an upward trajectory. Indian jets scrambled back from Balakot which lies close to the LOC.#Pakistan
— PTI (@PTIofficial) February 26, 2019
We realise it’s election year, and a desperation across the border. Fact of the matter is, Indian jets were forced to retreat in haste by Pakistan army patrols and dumped fuel, which in their scramble they thought was a bomb.#Pakistan
— PTI (@PTIofficial) February 26, 2019
