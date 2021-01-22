Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Uncanny Lookalike Spotted in a Rickshaw is Taking Internet by Storm

Do you believe in the theory that states that there are seven people in the world who look exactly like us? Many times, we come across our or someone else’s doppelganger in a photograph or on the internet. It is very rare that one of us actually gets to meet our doppelganger in real life. But imagine how fascinating that would be, right?

Now, the internet has surely made things easier for us and when it comes to spotting doppelgangers of prominent persons, people make sure to give it limelight.

Earlier this week, a video was making rounds on the internet showing a person resembling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Netizens are going crazy over the uncanny resemblance it has with Pakistan Prime Minister. In the 19-second clip, a young man adorned in black kurta-pyajama can be seen sitting inside an auto-rickshaw. The video was captured in Sialkot, Pakistan.

Take a look at the young man here; doesn’t he resemble Pak PM Imran Khan?

The clip has created a storm on the internet with loads of reactions from netizens pouring in, making him an internet sensation overnight. The clip is going viral on Twitter and Instagram.

Prime Minister #ImranKhan'd look alike in Sialkot. pic.twitter.com/xLcdNJf59X — Abdullah Qamar ツ (@AbdullahQamarr) January 18, 2021

Some of the netizens pointed out that the young man also resembles Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. Shared on January 18, the clip has been viewed more than 11,000 times.

One of them jokingly wrote that ‘Imran was on a secret mission to discover Khwaja Asif’s hidden treasure and money in Baba jee Sialkot.’ Another wittingly commented that it is not a look-alike but the PM himself who is riding a rickshaw as he doesn’t have money to ride luxury cars anymore.

Another user shared that he had spotted the young man three years ago when he had visited Sialkot, Pakistan from Jammu, India, to meet his relatives who got separated during partition in 1947. He added that the young man was selling ‘ganderian in gunna kalan.’ The user also shared an older clip with the lookalike.

Another user remarked if he was Imran Khan’s love child, then clarified that she was only joking. Another one was quick to point out that if Imran Khan and Hrithik Roshan had a child, it would look like him.

A fewwrote that the young man reminded them of Imran Khan’s younger days when he was a cricket player for Pakistan.