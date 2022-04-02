Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says 'Main, Mujhe, Mera' 213 Times in Address; Video Goes Viral

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Thursday, using a cricket analogy to state that he would keep playing until the last ball. The crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against the embattled Prime Minister will take place on Sunday. Amid this political turmoil, social media users devoted their attention to a smaller detail. In Khan’s Thursday-night address that spanned 45 minutes, a journalist kept a count of how many times the words main, mujhe and mera were said. Journalist Hamid Mir shared a montage of Khan speaking those words only and it spanned a minute and 12 seconds in length. Geo News later reported that the aforementioned words were said a total of 213 times during the address.

میں ، مجھے ، میرا ۔۔۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/RL81ZvNODh— Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) April 1, 2022

While some social media users criticised Khan’s usage of so many allusions to himself, others wondered why the journalist took up this pursuit in the first place. Others were interested in only having a bit of fun.

Thats how i complete my 800 words eassy in 5 grade 😎😎😂😂 https://t.co/D7P4NNGg1L— نامعلوم بندہ (@namalombanda) April 1, 2022

drinking game: u take a shot whenever ik says mai mera imran khan in his speech— Bilal (@killbil007) April 1, 2022

Geo NEWS employee counting "Mein,Mera,Mujhe" from Imran Khan's speech. pic.twitter.com/g5jUFGGnOh— ْ (@iffiViews) April 1, 2022

Ahead of the crucial parliamentary no-confidence vote, embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stepped up his attack on the US, saying a “powerful country" had expressed displeasure over his recent visit to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. Opposition parties in the National Assembly have submitted the no-trust motion seeking Khan’s ouster for allegedly mismanaging the cash-strapped country’s economy. The 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, despite losing majority in the lower house, said on Thursday night in an address to the nation that he would not resign and will face the no-confidence vote on Sunday. He also vowed that he would stand up to foreign intervention in Pakistan’s internal affairs. In what appeared to be a slip of tongue, Khan named the US as the origin of a “memo" that he said confirmed a “foreign conspiracy" prompted by his maiden visit to Russia on the day President Putin invaded Ukraine. “We got a message from America oh, not America, I mean a foreign country I can’t name," Khan said in the live televised address.

