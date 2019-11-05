Pakistan's Railway Minister Says 'Exploding Breakfast' Led to Train Fire that Killed 73

Days after a tragic cylinder explosion on a train killed at least 73 people in Pakistan, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has come under fire for his bizarre explanation for the cause of the explosion.

The fire broke out on a train in Rahim Yar Khan district in Punjab province on Thursday. Following the incident, local media reported that some of the passengers had been cooking breakfast when the cylinder exploded.

However, speaking to reporters in Pakistan, Railway minister Ahmad recently said the explosion was caused due to the "breakfast exploding". Confused? So were netizens.

In a video shared on Twitter by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, Ahmad can be seen saying, "Jab aag lagi nashte main, aur jab naashta phata, usse unka cylinder aur chulha dono phat gaya". (When the breakfast caught fire, and when the breakfast exploded, their cylinder and stove both exploded).

The confusing statement appalled many on Twitter including Inayat who captioned the video "What is he even saying?". Can't say we understand.

The video evoked some hilarious responses from confused netizens who tried really hard to make sense of the minister's words. While some joked that an "exploding breakfast" was a new kind culinary dish, others contended that the minister was going to put comedians out of business with his antics. Yet others joked that they would never eat "breakfast" again, lest it explodes.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where the railways have seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

In July, at least 23 people were killed in the same district when a passenger train coming from the eastern city of Lahore rammed into a goods train that had stopped at a crossing.

Accidents often happen at unmanned crossings, which frequently lack barriers and sometimes signals.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected last year on promises to build an Islamic welfare state but an ongoing economic slowdown and austerity measures have hampered efforts to invest in infrastructure and social programmes.

