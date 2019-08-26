Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Pakistan Senator Tags 'UNO' Game Instead of 'United Nations' in Tweet Criticizing Modi

It was the official Twitter handle of the UNO card game that Mailk ended up tagging.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 26, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Image credits: Twitter/realUNOgame
Image credits: Twitter/realUNOgame
Loading...

Pakistan Senator Rehman Malik seems to be the latest victim of making a blunder on social media.

Malik, who is Former Interior Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate Standing Committee, has very openly been critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political moves, including the communication ban on Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A in the state.

It was in one of these tweets criticizing the move, that he quoted a tweet by ANI on the situation in Srinagar. While trying to tag Narendra Modi and the United Nations Organizations, he ended up tagging UNO, the game instead.

For those who have missed out on this game that temporarily made games among friends an Olympic match, and friends turn foes if they used a 'Draw 4' against you, UNO is a multiplayer card game where you try to match colours and numbers and eventually end up with the least amount of cards in your hand.

It was the official Twitter handle of this card game that Mailk ended up tagging.

Netizens, however, did not miss this gaffe.

Contrary to the game UNO, on the Internet, people will not choose the option to 'Skip' if they can.



