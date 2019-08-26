Pakistan Senator Tags 'UNO' Game Instead of 'United Nations' in Tweet Criticizing Modi

Pakistan Senator Rehman Malik seems to be the latest victim of making a blunder on social media.

Malik, who is Former Interior Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate Standing Committee, has very openly been critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political moves, including the communication ban on Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A in the state.

It was in one of these tweets criticizing the move, that he quoted a tweet by ANI on the situation in Srinagar. While trying to tag Narendra Modi and the United Nations Organizations, he ended up tagging UNO, the game instead.

For those who have missed out on this game that temporarily made games among friends an Olympic match, and friends turn foes if they used a 'Draw 4' against you, UNO is a multiplayer card game where you try to match colours and numbers and eventually end up with the least amount of cards in your hand.

It was the official Twitter handle of this card game that Mailk ended up tagging.

@narendramodi @realUNOgame these are ur own leaders and hear them what they are saying about the brutalities in IOK https://t.co/Y9pxwbeT2v — Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) August 24, 2019

Netizens, however, did not miss this gaffe.

Bawri buch Senator, first think above UnO game and then tweet. @ImranKhanPTI aise bewakoof paal rakhe hai tumne — Paresh सोनी (@Royally_Indian) August 26, 2019

He tagged the UNO Game instead of United Nations https://t.co/s2rLvpF1zL — Aditya (@Aditya45360878) August 26, 2019

He has tagged UNO Game https://t.co/0IQ5BwhhHN — Mangesh (@mangeshrlad) August 26, 2019

He may be referring to brutalities of Draw 4 Card during 'UNO' time and require urgent attention by @realUNOgame .! For @SenRehmanMalik these are some serious issues to be discuss on twitter. https://t.co/SSTyfVKJ7N — Jinay Kothari (@kotharijinay) August 26, 2019

ex minister ko U.N. and UNO game me diffrence nahi pata 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 saab ke sab idiots bhare pade hai https://t.co/XoLxeCBQCz — bina adhvaryu 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@binaadhvaryu) August 26, 2019

Contrary to the game UNO, on the Internet, people will not choose the option to 'Skip' if they can.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.