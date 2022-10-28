Pakistan Twitter Had an Epic Meltdown After Shock Defeat to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Pakistan fans were in for a rude shock after Zimbabwe produced one of the biggest upsets in this year’s T20 World Cup when they defeated Babar Azam’s men by just 1 run in Perth on Thursday. Pakistan had all of 131 to chase and bag an “easy” victory but Zimbabwe kept things tight from the get-go and dismissed their dangerous openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early on.

Even then, Pakistan’s chase looked on course when Shan Masood, who made 44, put on a 52-run fourth-wicket partnership with Shadab Khan.

But Sikandar Raza broke the stand with Shadab’s wicket and was to be Pakistan’s tormentor-in-chief, returning figures of 3-25.

Needing three on the final ball, new batsman Shaheen Shah Afridi scrambled for a double but got run out at the striker’s end as Zimbabwe’s players erupted in celebration.

Pakistan team were stunned. Their fans even more so. It was a loss, hard to swallow. Pakistan had choked incredibly. The bitter memories of losing to India in T20 World Cup opener where their team failed to defend 48 in 3 overs came back to haunt them. Pakistan’s batters had failed them this time. They lost by a run while chasing 131, that too against Zimbabwe. Nothing made sense anymore.

Despite the loss and back-to-back setbacks in the T20 World Cup, cricket fans from Pakistan gathered on Twitter and expressed their disappointment.

Dare we say, it was a meltdown of epic proportions.

Pakistan Netherlands ko hara ke kaheen upset na kerde — nma (@namaloomafraaad) October 27, 2022

Pakistan's bowling is well suited to Australia, batting to UAE and fielding to zero gravity spaces. — (@itsmeSehrish) October 27, 2022

Dear diary I'm done with this team and life. pic.twitter.com/AwrvhdsYJO — Naina (@Zainaaab_abbasi) October 27, 2022

PTSD: Pakistan Team (ki waja) Se Depression — saltafa (@saltafa) October 27, 2022

These fans are the problem man. Need to bring back toxicity, ye wholesome le doobi hai. https://t.co/6xWLQAfgl2 — Abdullah (@michaelscottfc) October 27, 2022

Lets be real, if we make it into the semis we'll choke there as well. Why bother to take on another knockout trauma? — Ariha Fatimah (@arihafatimah) October 27, 2022

cant defend 48 off 18, cant chase 130 against zimbabwe lekin inse ‘kabhi mujhe bhi tou aisay dekho jaisay ball ko dekh rahay ho” walay dramay kara lo — nma (@namaloomafraaad) October 27, 2022

Couldnt defend 48 off 18, couldn't chase 43 off 39 with 7 wickets in hands. — Abdullah (@michaelscottfc) October 27, 2022

Spin nahe khel saktay, bounce nahe khel saktay, taiz nahe khel saktay, slow pitches per nahe khel saktay – can someone please tell me what exactly is our strength? — Waqas Ahmed (@ahmedwaqas992) October 27, 2022

we too shall pass @babarazam258 — akrama (@AkramaMianoor) October 27, 2022

No logic is making sense to me right now. Only heartbreak. I am in a toxic relationship with pct. — Ariha Fatimah (@arihafatimah) October 27, 2022

Hey, which football club is best at the moment also what are the basic rules of this sport? — Abdullah (@michaelscottfc) October 27, 2022

sab se bari museebat tou ye hai ke iss zillat ke baad bhi qualify kerne ka chance hai astaghfirullah — nma (@namaloomafraaad) October 27, 2022

Pakistan fans now hope for a miracle in order to stay in the hunt for the next round.

