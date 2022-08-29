Pakistan Twitter's Hilarious Live Commentary During India-Pak Match is Comedy Gold

Pakistan Twitter is a goldmine for memes. Yes, our arch-rivals, who we wish to defeat in cricket with all our might and wit every time we meet them on the field have got plenty of sense of humour up their sleeves. Remember when Pakistan lost to India in the 2019 World Cup and their fans gave us an evergreen meme in “Ekdum se waqt badal gaye, jazbaat badal gaye” or the “disappointed fan,” who is still our best companion in expressing our feelings whenever things go south?

Pakistan met India once again on Sunday in Asia Cup and the encounter kept everyone on the edge of their seats, to put it mildly. Chasing Pakistan’s modest 148, Indians were kept quiet for long by Pakistan’s Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan before Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took control of the proceedings and pushed the game to the very last over. Pandya, built with the nerves of steel, saw India through with two deliveries to spare by smoking a six to Mohammad Nawaz.

To say that the fans from both nations had an absolute meltdown on the microblogging site Twitter during the clash is an understatement.

But the live commentary done by the Pakistani fans through the course of the much-awaited match, as rightly pointed out by @notmanoj in an Instagram post, is a genre of its own.

We have put together a few tweets that may need your attention.

pooray pakistan mai mila ke itni emaandari nahi hogi jitni out honay ke baad pakistani batsmen mai ajati hai bhai umpire nahi de raha out kharay raho dheet banay raho lekin nahi jannat mai jana hai inko match jaye jahannum mai — nma (@namaloomafraaad) August 28, 2022

katrina kaif sirf tumhare liye jeetne diya hai india ko ❤️ — haseeni (@ahmedrana619) August 28, 2022

kl rahul ki bhi kya life hai poora saal practice kero mehnat kero jaan maaro phir 20 saal ke bachay se pehli ball pe out hojao — nma (@namaloomafraaad) August 28, 2022

ajaao sab apna apna glass ly k pic.twitter.com/AJmvYSPy3R — ham (@bittersweether) August 28, 2022

openers se behtar batting to rauf aur dahani nay ki hai — hamza (@halalberi) August 28, 2022

shaheen afridi nahi hai muhammad amir nahi hai sirf maa ki dua hai — haseeni (@ahmedrana619) August 28, 2022

rauf ka apology form hath mai rakho kabhi bhi pharrna parr sakta hai — nma (@namaloomafraaad) August 28, 2022

ye lou sab aur so jao pic.twitter.com/pdLN7ryAHl — s ♡ (@xosoh) August 28, 2022

naseem shah mujhe apsay pyar hogaya hai by god ki kasam — hamza (@halalberi) August 28, 2022

NASEEM KO DARD MEIN DEKH KAY MUJHE DARD HO RAHA HAI — hamza (@halalberi) August 28, 2022

poori team injure hogayi hai hassan ali ki badduaon mai kitna asar hai yaar — nma (@namaloomafraaad) August 28, 2022

kash meri gpa bhi inki wide balls jesi barti rehti — Talha (@cedarfest21) August 28, 2022

itna pressure hamari sui gas mai nahi jitna is match mai hogya hai — haseeni (@ahmedrana619) August 28, 2022

india may have won the match but we still have fawad khan — hamza (@halalberi) August 28, 2022

ek second ki khushi milti hai phir wapsi se ye log dhulai karni shuru kardetay hain — hamza (@halalberi) August 28, 2022

watching match w my seven yr old sister and girl said india itna acha kyu khel raha hai . pata nahi bro pata nahi — joona (@zahrathebear) August 28, 2022

PAKISTAN TEAM I HATE U SO MUCH END MOMENT PE CHOTI SI UMEED DEDETAY HAIN — hamza (@halalberi) August 28, 2022

har baar nawaz hi kion hota hai barbaadi main — Talha (@cedarfest21) August 28, 2022

acha match hua, maza aaya, larkon ne jaan maari ye wo falana ye haris rauf ka kya masla hai bhai hamesha ka hai iska death overs mai 15-20 run khana — nma (@namaloomafraaad) August 28, 2022

What a match. What madness is India vs Pakistan. Makes cricket come alive, every time. Magical. — nma (@namaloomafraaad) August 28, 2022

Hardik Pandya was awarded Player of the Match for his all-rounded show. Pandya stayed unbeaten for 33 while he registered 3/25 figures with the ball.

