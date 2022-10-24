Pakistan Twitter's Hilarious Memes During Their Defeat to India in T20 World Cup are Everything

Pakistan came achingly close to winning against India in the T20 World Cup match at the MCG on Sunday but Virat Kohli had other plans. Kohli slammed an unbeaten 82* after India were down and out while chasing Pakistan’s 160. With 31/4 on the board, Kohli found a partner in Hardik Pandya who stood by him for a 113-run-partnership that changed the course of the run chase.

Of course, the big game wasn’t bereft of controversies as the last over of the high-octane encounter bowled by Mohammad Nawaz produced moments in favour of India, much to the disappointment of the Pakistani team and their fans. Nawaz was given 16 runs to defend. A six deposited by Kohli was called a no ball by umpires, and three runs completed by Kohli on the subsequent free-hit were counted as three byes despite him being castled by Nawaz- it wasn’t Pakistan’s day, in short.

Amid the drama on the field and burning hashtags on social media, a section of Pakistani cricket fans that was doing the live commentary of the match yielded some hilarious memes.

Shoaib Malik and Kamral Akmal’s era was such a peaceful one, midway between the match – we’d know for sure that we’re losing so it’s better to switch TVs off. These new guys make us stay till last ball. So unethical. — Hamd Nawaz (@_myocardium_) October 23, 2022

We don't have cheat days 🙄 https://t.co/zFa6friGAg — Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) October 23, 2022

pakistanis wake up n immediately start watching ind vs pak like did u even try to be happy today — siza (@shvzac) October 23, 2022

Tonight’s sleep paralysis demon pic.twitter.com/KHdTn0zV7O — Sabah Bano Malik (@sabahbanomalik) October 23, 2022

how is this not out ??? pic.twitter.com/EGMwUsYqSP — siza (@shvzac) October 23, 2022

SHAHEEN – NASEEM – RAUF Indian batters: pic.twitter.com/0CiMC2EulT — Qasim Mubashir (@qasimmubashir12) October 23, 2022

God he’s such a smoking hot bully he could leave me read for a year and I’d still show up at his house at 2 am I swear https://t.co/K2ZYjKAIs8 — Sabah Bano Malik (@sabahbanomalik) October 23, 2022

ooper Allah neechay dharti beech mai haris rauf — nma (@namaloomafraaad) October 23, 2022

me on my way to light the stadium and umpires up on fire pic.twitter.com/F4LZbAiI6x — ا (@gharajapardesi) October 23, 2022

Asli chachas jaidaad pe qabza kartey hain aur ifti chacha dil pe — abdullah (@BehtareenInsan) October 23, 2022

Two things you can never predict

1. Pakistani Cricket

2. My result — Syed Ali Zaryab (@DoritosIlysm) October 23, 2022

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and lauded Kohli for his efforts at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Master Blaster said that it was Kohli’s best innings of his life. He also wrote about Kohli’s sensational six on the fifth ball of the penultimate over by Haris Rauf.

