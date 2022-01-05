Pakistani Actor Adnan Siddiqui's Selfie With Fire in Background is 2022's First Meme

The very first meme of 2022 is here and Twitter is having a ‘blast’ with it. It features a man calmly taking a selfie while a blast of some kind goes off in the background. Everything from Om Shanti Om’s Shantipriya and Mukesh to someone’s uncle bringing them gifts after “stealing" the family land is being fit into the template. Who is the guy found thus chilling in the meme as things apparently go awry in the background? He is Adnan Siddiqui, a Pakistani actor, who happened to post that selfie on Instagram. Fortunately, nothing untoward is happening in the background either. What looks like a blast is actually narcotics being set on fire at the Destruction Ceremony of Confiscated Goods organised by the Customs (Enforcement) Karachi. Siddiqui had shared photos and videos from the ceremony on Instagram, thus giving both Desi and Pakistani Twitter their first viral meme for this year.

Siddiqui wrote on Instagram: “Waging a war against drugs. Lit fire to narcotics at the Destruction Ceremony of Confiscated Goods organised by the Customs (Enforcement) Karachi. Drugs is an evil that rusts our youth and our nation. A symbolic message that it’s to be turned to ash. Was a guest at the event where the department destroys smuggled and other goods confiscated by it through the year. These include liquor, cigarettes, betel nuts contraband; the cost of what was destroyed today is a whopping $2.5 million."

Check out the memes that followed. Many Twitter users shared how it reminded them of the age old ‘Disaster Girl’ meme.

“What if this picture of Adnan Siddiqui goes as viral as the disaster girl meme and he sells it for $500,000 as an NFT as well," one Twitter user surmised.

Siddiqui could be headed for fame of the stature of the “Disappointed Pakistani Fan", given the way the pandemic has turned our social lives into a bit of what they call “a hot mess". Sarim Akhtar, the disappointed Pakistani cricket fan, who has been the face of memes since 2019 found himself a part of a more permanent fixture than mere memes: a textbook. Sarim’s iconic pose with hands resting on his waists with a marked expression of exasperation mixed with disappointment has been constantly doing the rounds to express any ‘meme-worthy’ reactions. The viral meme is also part of a vocabulary textbook, to Sarim’s delight. Sharing the same on his wildly popular Twitter handle, he wrote: “Waooo, got featured on an English vocabulary book."

