Pakistani Actor Trolled After Trying to 'Pass off' Kylie Jenner's Fruit Tray as Her Own

Kylie Jenner’s fruit tray has been adopted by all of Pakistani Twitter as their own, thanks to actor Minal Khan. Kylie happened to post a photo of a fruit platter, complete with a “Kylie Air” napkin, on her Instagram stories. Soon after, Minal posted it onto her own Instagram stories, with no explanation as to why she was doing so. Given the lack of credits or explanation, the Internet assumed Minal was trying to pass off Kylie’s fruit tray as her own. Minal also seemed to have cropped out the napkin from her story.

As it goes, memes and jokes were made out of the situation, with even Minal hopping onto the bandwagon. She shared one of the memes on her Instagram story and wrote, “Hahaha so true… Soul satisfaction”.

Does Minal Khan really think none of us follow or know who Kylie Jenner is pic.twitter.com/fxLFrVwNR2 — Miss incompetent (@haniafsc) June 21, 2022

minal khan & kylie jenner having fun on shakar wanda pic.twitter.com/ERCEM2J179 — mahroo (@mahroootariq) June 21, 2022

Relax guys, it is PIA's customised menu for the celebrities on diet Kylie and Minal both were travelling to Giglit 🙂 #MinalKhan #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/n91HLuIUvf — Hira Ibrahim (@HiraIbrahim10) June 21, 2022

I was studying 5 hours staright in my room and my mom brings this fruit tray for me. She's soo sweet wallah #MinalKhan #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/bNhXBcxlwl — behind you (@Aleenanaaa) June 21, 2022

Minal Khan Be Like : pic.twitter.com/fzlvJ9d8n6 — YASIR KI BATAIN (@yasirkibatain) June 22, 2022

The KarJenners are no strangers to trolling themselves. Recently, Kendall Jenner inspired some colourful memes. In a video, Kendall could be seen struggling hard to cut a cucumber. It happened when Kendall tried to make herself a snack and ended up in a complicated situation. “Do you want the chef to make you a snack?,” Kris Jenner asked Kendall in the viral video, to which she replies, “I’m making it myself. I’m just gonna chop up some cucumber. It’s pretty easy.” However, when she tried to cut the cucumber, it turned out to be tough for her and she did it in a pretty awkward way.

