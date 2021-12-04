Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Faces Flak for TV Roles that Promote Abusive Marriages

Pakistani dramas are hits not only in our neighbouring country, but have lakhs of viewers in India as well. Even before Pakistani actress Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, she was a familiar face in India due to soaps like Humsafar. However, she was criticised recently by a talk show host, Kanwal Ahmed, because of starring in dramas that glorify emotional abusive marriages. She shared stills from two serials - Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and Humsafar - and wrote: “Mummy aap Kya keh rahi hain” se “Aswad aap kya keh rahain hain” ka suffer (pun fully intended). 10 years of promoting how to STAY “patiently” in (violently) emotionally abusive marriages on the top drama channel with the highest ratings.

In the same thread, she shared a clip where Mahira Khan is talking on a BBC show about setting the right examples for women. The actress says: “We have to change the narrative. We cannot just show a woman being assaulted and then the woman falling love with that and show him to be the hero." Referring to this clip, Kanwal wrote: “Also Mahira KNOWS and acknowledges the damage caused by regressive content that romanticizes abuse. Yet she repeatedly takes on roles that strengthen that same problematic narrative. She’s a great actress and an icon in our country. We want and expect much, much better from her."

Many women agreed to the take and shared their views about the dramas. One user wrote: “This is my beef with people like her. They use their privilege to make money and still push regressive ideas, all the while living life with a lot more freedom than they advocate for “ordinary" women. Patriarchy zindabad."

Another user wrote: “I honestly could not watch this- our shows haven’t evolved. They have regressed. No trigger warning. Just keep glorifying abuse and suffering in silence. Pitting women against each other."

One user wrote that such dramas have ruled the industry in the last decade. “The previous decade is overloaded with such regressive dramas . Ironically actors/actress are the one who promote such filth. Its just heartbreaking to see such low height of our drama industry!"

However, a few defended the actor. One fan wrote: “Let’s not forget that actors around the world take on all kinds of roles during their career. It doesn’t mean they believe in those characters, we praise Hollywood, Bollywood actors for their diversity yet judge our own. @TheMahiraKhan recently chose a very powerful role of Nigar."

