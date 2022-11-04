CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pakistani Actress Promises to 'Marry Zimbabwean Guy' if They Beat India in T20 World Cup
1-MIN READ

Pakistani Actress Promises to 'Marry Zimbabwean Guy' if They Beat India in T20 World Cup

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: November 04, 2022, 09:12 IST

International

Pakistani Actress Promises to 'Marry Zimbabwean Guy'. (Image: Twitter/@SeharShinwari)

Pakistani Actress Promises to 'Marry Zimbabwean Guy'. (Image: Twitter/@SeharShinwari)

Sehar Shinwari, a Pakistani actress, has said that if Zimbabwe wins against India, she will marry a man from the country.

Indians are keenly waiting for team India’s next match against Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. This is because Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari has tweeted that if Zimbabwe “miraculously” beats India, she will marry a man from the African country. The two teams are set to face each other on Sunday, November 6. During India’s match against Bangladesh yesterday, Ms Shiwari was constantly tweeting and wishing that India lose the match. However, that did not happen.

Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote, “I’ll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match.” Have a look:

The tweet has managed to gather a lot of traction. It has over 15K likes. “last time u said, u will quit twitter, if Bangladesh losses to India. Cheap publicity stunt. Tum Pakistanis ke bash ka kuch nehin hai. you all are liar and fake,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Those scrambling for the Zimbabwean citizenship after this tweet, please don’t believe her just yet.”

Here are a few reactions:

Her tweet comes just a week after Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by one run. This has put them in danger of an early exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.

Buzz Staff

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo

first published:November 04, 2022, 09:12 IST
last updated:November 04, 2022, 09:12 IST