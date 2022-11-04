Pakistani Actress Promises to 'Marry Zimbabwean Guy' if They Beat India in T20 World Cup

Indians are keenly waiting for team India’s next match against Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. This is because Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari has tweeted that if Zimbabwe “miraculously” beats India, she will marry a man from the African country. The two teams are set to face each other on Sunday, November 6. During India’s match against Bangladesh yesterday, Ms Shiwari was constantly tweeting and wishing that India lose the match. However, that did not happen.

Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote, “I’ll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match.” Have a look:

I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) November 3, 2022

The tweet has managed to gather a lot of traction. It has over 15K likes. “last time u said, u will quit twitter, if Bangladesh losses to India. Cheap publicity stunt. Tum Pakistanis ke bash ka kuch nehin hai. you all are liar and fake,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Those scrambling for the Zimbabwean citizenship after this tweet, please don’t believe her just yet.”

Here are a few reactions:

Tu pehle Malinga se toh kar le. https://t.co/DymWQo1odC — Billi Police (@_CopCat) November 4, 2022

He is Ready to Marry You..https://t.co/mF518hLbZK — ٖ (@Sarkesam) November 3, 2022

As a Zimbabwean , I reject you https://t.co/jPt9rmz3Kv — time square (@time__square) November 4, 2022

She is a fraud bro just like Mr Bean

Seriously mat le lena isko#INDvsZIM https://t.co/yK3o6ea4JI — PA3♥️( Pri Abdu Anki Archu) (@priabduankiarch) November 3, 2022

He has accepted the deal https://t.co/UIiU7SVdgK pic.twitter.com/ZSnmGS0OFa — Asim Adnan Rana (@asimadnanrana) November 3, 2022

Prepare for my wedding with her guys. Dear Chevrons don't let me down. https://t.co/wZHqoKRWpK — Macdonald Pagiwa (@Pagiwa2) November 3, 2022

Her tweet comes just a week after Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by one run. This has put them in danger of an early exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here