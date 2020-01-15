Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Future of Indian TV? Pakistani Anchor Dresses as Royal Emperor to Report News

Pakistani television is honestly a gift that just keeps on giving.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 15, 2020, 11:59 AM IST
Future of Indian TV? Pakistani Anchor Dresses as Royal Emperor to Report News
Image credits: Twitter.

Pakistani television is a gift that just keeps on giving.

First there was Chaand Nawab, then were people on national television discussing the product 'Apple' as a fruit, there was 'in-depth' reporting from a stream, and our personal favorite, the Pakistani journalist who interviewed cattle.

Amin Hafeez, who went viral for interviewing the cattle, then riding a donkey on live TV, is now back, and has made an err...grand comeback, to say the least.

A Twitter video posted by another Pakistani journalist showed behind the scene footage of Hafeez dressed as a royal emperor brandishing a sword and reading the news before signing off for Geo News, Lahore.

Here's how it appeared on television when it was broadcast. He was reporting on the 'Lahore fort on a marriage issue,' explained a Twitter user.

As the video started going viral, many wondered 'Is this going to be the future of television in India?'

Perhaps, we're not so far behind.

While we're unsure how fast this royal technology is coming to India, we do know that Hafeez has certainly moved on from interviewing cattle to more grander things. Literally.

