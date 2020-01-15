Future of Indian TV? Pakistani Anchor Dresses as Royal Emperor to Report News

Pakistani television is a gift that just keeps on giving.

First there was Chaand Nawab, then were people on national television discussing the product 'Apple' as a fruit, there was 'in-depth' reporting from a stream, and our personal favorite, the Pakistani journalist who interviewed cattle.

Amin Hafeez, who went viral for interviewing the cattle, then riding a donkey on live TV, is now back, and has made an err...grand comeback, to say the least.

A Twitter video posted by another Pakistani journalist showed behind the scene footage of Hafeez dressed as a royal emperor brandishing a sword and reading the news before signing off for Geo News, Lahore.

Here's how it appeared on television when it was broadcast. He was reporting on the 'Lahore fort on a marriage issue,' explained a Twitter user.

Here is the final cut... as received from my friend Amin Hafeez himself. This is Cool 😎 https://t.co/WmNQItByQS pic.twitter.com/DAepMjiS0U — Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) January 15, 2020

As the video started going viral, many wondered 'Is this going to be the future of television in India?'

This is going to happen on Indian tv news soon. I can’t believe we haven’t done it yet https://t.co/M3FWAIKw2h — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 14, 2020

Such innovative & brilliant news TV. Shape of things to come for us too, I suppose. On news TV nuttiness, what Pakistan thinks today India thinks tomorrow. https://t.co/IX7Z9e38xt — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) January 15, 2020

Perhaps, we're not so far behind.

Our Sudarshan News has already played out a similar script. India is clearly ahead here too!;) https://t.co/a75R6ybRtK — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) January 14, 2020

Reminding me of Indian journalists in space suits, police and army uniforms. A neck to neck race in the news world of the bizarre. https://t.co/XKVUndc1e5 — Storywallah (@neeleshmisra) January 15, 2020

In India Right wing buffoon @SureshChavhanke also does the same and entertain his followers .Jio Amin Hafeez jio .😃😄 https://t.co/oWzF5u5uwO — Harjndersingh (Nehruvian ) (@Hajindersingh2) January 15, 2020

Arrey bhai..how can the Pakistanis beat us at this.. and our anchors have only put on army lookalike clothes..It's a matter of national honour ...pls go for this... https://t.co/MVi8tMuLzi — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) January 15, 2020

Possible on Indian news channels soon..Deepak Chaurasia Already played astronaut earlier...i'm assuming this type of reporting from @AadeshRawal & co .😂😂 https://t.co/hZXiNWyqc6 — Najma Fatma Khan (@najmafkhan) January 14, 2020

While we're unsure how fast this royal technology is coming to India, we do know that Hafeez has certainly moved on from interviewing cattle to more grander things. Literally.

