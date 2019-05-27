Take the pledge to vote

»
Pakistani Anchor Misinterprets the 'Abhinandan' PM Modi Mentioned In His Parliament Address

Lost in translation? Pakistani anchor on ARY News thought Narendra Modi's use of the word 'abhinandan' was about 'Wing Commander Abhinandan.'

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:May 27, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
"Bharatiya Janata Party ke parivaar ka pratyek pratyek saathi koti koti abhinandan ka adhikarya hai," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address in Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday.

The speech was Narendra Modi’s first address after being unanimously elected the National Democratic Alliance’s leader as he set the agenda for the next term of his government in the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday.

In his address, Modi reached out to minorities, who he said have been cheated by the opposition and called for the lawmakers to earn their trust and put an end to the deception immediately. "We have worked for sabka saath, sabka vikas, now we have to strive for sabka vishwas," the PM said.

However, a particular word, specifically, 'abhinandan' was taken out of context from his speech. In his speech, Modi used it to basically mean, 'Each and every member related to Bharatiya Janata Party deserves to be congratulated,' after BJP made a cascading victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

A Pakistani anchor, from the television channel ARY News, misinterpreted the word 'abhinandan,' to think it meant Abhinandan Varthaman, the name of Indian Air Force officer pilot, who was held captive in Pakistan post-Balakot air strike.
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman had drawn a lot of speculation when his name and badge number was announced while he was still in Pakistan's custody.

This goof-up was shared on Twitter by a user, pointing out the difference in the meaning and implication of the two words.




The Internet had a lot of 'helpful' supporters.



















Here's what else Narendra Modi said in his address.
