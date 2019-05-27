Pakistani Anchor Misinterprets the 'Abhinandan' PM Modi Mentioned In His Parliament Address
Lost in translation? Pakistani anchor on ARY News thought Narendra Modi's use of the word 'abhinandan' was about 'Wing Commander Abhinandan.'
The speech was Narendra Modi’s first address after being unanimously elected the National Democratic Alliance’s leader as he set the agenda for the next term of his government in the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday.
In his address, Modi reached out to minorities, who he said have been cheated by the opposition and called for the lawmakers to earn their trust and put an end to the deception immediately. "We have worked for sabka saath, sabka vikas, now we have to strive for sabka vishwas," the PM said.
However, a particular word, specifically, 'abhinandan' was taken out of context from his speech. In his speech, Modi used it to basically mean, 'Each and every member related to Bharatiya Janata Party deserves to be congratulated,' after BJP made a cascading victory in the Lok Sabha elections.
A Pakistani anchor, from the television channel ARY News, misinterpreted the word 'abhinandan,' to think it meant Abhinandan Varthaman, the name of Indian Air Force officer pilot, who was held captive in Pakistan post-Balakot air strike.
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman had drawn a lot of speculation when his name and badge number was announced while he was still in Pakistan's custody.
This goof-up was shared on Twitter by a user, pointing out the difference in the meaning and implication of the two words.
Pakistani Media Thinks PM Modi mentioning “Abhinandan” in his speech is actually Wing Commander Abhinandan— Ashish (@ashishtikooo) May 24, 2019
♂️ pic.twitter.com/YgpPODidCs
The Internet had a lot of 'helpful' supporters.
Dear @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL, Hindi word 'Abhinandan' means congratulations or to greet. So 'Abhinandan' always won't mean Wing Commander Abhinandan.— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) May 25, 2019
If nothing else, look at the context of Modi's speech. Sensationalise karne k liyay bhi aqal chaiye.. ♀️pic.twitter.com/pgwcpOucla
Is it so difficult to get hindi to hindi translator ? https://t.co/JRJH72VFzJ— Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) May 27, 2019
Omg its so obvious. Who was the editor incharge ♂️ https://t.co/bZPPS0N3mo— Wahab Tariq Butt (@wahabtariqbutt) May 25, 2019
I'm suffocating now...henceforth when someone comes to our homes...we'll welcome them saying 'Wing Commader." ..Hillarious— Ranju_Gobbll (@Ranjus_Gobble) May 25, 2019
Message lost in translation / wrong interpretation. pic.twitter.com/aczTbXBWNS— Dynamo | patli gali stuff detector (@SensingSenses) May 25, 2019
Yo! @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL "Abhinandan" in Hindi (and a lot of other Indian lang) means "felicitations". Modi ji in his speech was offering his felicitations to the people. Not talking abt Wg Cdr Abhinandan. Pls hire some good interpreters!— Aali Re (@aali_re) May 25, 2019
Here's what else Narendra Modi said in his address.
