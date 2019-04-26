English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistani Anchor Has a Perfect Comeback to a Caller's 'Hair-Raising' Remark
Being an anchor on live television is never easy - anything can happen. It also means that no matter what the situation is on TV, you have to learn to adapt to it in seconds and act accordingly.
A Pakistani anchor has probably perfected the art of carrying out this trait like a boss, after a caller on his live show had a very personal remark to make about the anchor.
During a morning show on Pakistan’s Hum News channel, called 'Subah Se Aagey,' the anchor, Ovais Mangalwala, along with the guests were discussing how the hair loss has become a common problem and the reasons behind it.
During the discussion, he accepted a live call from a caller who identified himself as "Humayun from Karachi," and started talking about how he had lost a lot of his hair, while he was just 27.
When Mangalwala asked details, “Toh abhi kitne baal bache honge apke sar par? (How much hair is left on your head now?)"
The caller answered with, "Abhi jo aap ka condition hai, meri bhi wohi condition hai. (I have the same amount as you)"
While this wasn't a remark, Mangalwala expected the caller to make on live TV, he had the best response to it.
He immediately asked the caller to "chill and relax," and quoted a study on how "In University of Pennsylvania, women found men who look like you and me attractive."
Pakistani Netizens were naturally amused.
Others pointed out that the question was pretty insensitive.
If you are having a bad day... pic.twitter.com/zslNHFtFpY— Azhar (@MashwaniAzhar) April 24, 2019
A big thank you to the person who made this :) pic.twitter.com/QZX6zS5NFY— Ovais Mangalwala (@ovaismangalwala) April 24, 2019
Haha fantastic counter— Barrister Hasnain Mirza, MPA (@barhasnainmirza) April 25, 2019
This clip literally made my day— Asif Pasha (@Asif_Pasha_) April 24, 2019
Once I had bad cough, and was taking pt history.— Chowkidar Chimaera (@dopamine_surge) April 25, 2019
Asked her how is her cough, is it dry? Does she get phlegm?
And I started coughing
She told me that her cough is exactly like mine!
https://t.co/y3V03YNjDn
Your presence of Mind is Awesome.That was a brilliant comeback.— Iftikhar Hussain (@Iftikhar_H17) April 24, 2019
Caller got No Chills— Unjoo (@Unjoo5) April 25, 2019
this video has more plot twists than fight club— Hassan Ali (@hasanali51) April 25, 2019
Dont know how and why @ovaismangalwala is so cool about it, but making fun of something which is not someone's choice is absolutely offensive in my pov. People need to come out of body shaming others or themselves.— Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) April 25, 2019
