Pakistani Anchor's Praise, Wasim Akram's Message: Love For Team India From Across the Border

The Gabba Test win by Team India against Australia on their home soil meant a lot for the cricketers and the loyal followers of the sport. Playing with a depleted, young, and mostly inexperienced yet highly spirited team led by stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, India not only broke Australia's unbeaten run at their fortress but also clinched the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

As the country broke into endless celebrations, still soaking in the historic win, many desis appreciated and welcomed the kind of reaction the Indian victory received from the people of Pakistan.

In a video that has been doing rounds of Twitter, 24/7 Urdu News anchor Babar Hayat can be seen heaping praises on the bruised, resilient India for overcoming the countless obstacles of injuries, racist jibes, and Virat Kohli's early exit from the Test series against Australia

Hayat lauded youngsters Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and his segment soon went viral on social media with fans from India expressing their gratitude towards the Pakistani anchor.

But he wasn't alone. Geo News anchor Syed Yahya Hussaini also praised Team India's show despite the seniors sitting in the hut owing to their injuries, a report in The Print noted.

The country's news anchors were soon joined by the former Pakistani cricketers who took to the microblogging site Twitter to express their feelings upon witnessing one of the greatest games of Test cricket in history.

Left-arm fast bowler and considered the legend of the game Wasim Akram wrote:

"Incredible Test & series win for India have not seen a bold, brave & boisterous Asian team on a tougher tour of Australia. No adversity could stop them, frontline players injured, & won after a remarkable turn around from the depths of 36 all out, inspiring for others.kudos India"

Former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar shared similar feelings over his Twitter page. "From 36 all out in the same series to winning it on Australia soil. Wow," Akhtar wrote.

But perhaps the most wholesome outcome from the Indian win was the aam janta of Pakistan rejoicing the victory of their neighbours and arch-rivals over the Aussies.

#AUSvsIND is the top trend in #Pakistan - Indian cricket team writing a history at The Gabba!!! Way to go! — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) January 19, 2021

What a series, Historic Victory, Congratulations India and Many Congratulations to Team India great Fight great ComeBack, India Show their class Today...Keep it up...From Pakistan... #AUSvIND#AUSvsIND #AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/8kLxg7qoLT — Fatima Khalil Butt (@FatiMaButt_4) January 19, 2021

Cricket fans from Pakistan not only supported India to clinch the match but also ensured the Australia-India Test was the top trend in their country.

Congratulations India is top trend in Pakistan is also a miracle.Amazing Match What a great Fight back By Indian Cricket Team.What a series, Historical & Miracle Victory, Many Congratulations to Team India great Fight.Keep it up.From Pakistan. #AUSvIND#AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/1GjEzbLydw — Mohammad Hazran (@KhazranSays) January 19, 2021

Several others shared screenshots of the Twitter trends in Pakistan on the final day of the Test that were taken over by the congratulatory messages for India.