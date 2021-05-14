Pakistani Barber Using Butcher's Knife, Broken Glass to Style Hair Sets Internet on Fire

A Pakistani barber is taking ‘trying something new’ at another level, and weirdly enough, people are liking it. Ali Abbas, who runs his salon in Lahore, uses hammers, meat cleavers, butcher’s block and broken glass to cut his clients’ hair. Not only that, he literally sets his customers’ hair on fire using a blowtorch for styling. “This idea was not a joke,” Abbas says while talking to AFP news. He says that he wanted to do something different and in 2016, he unveiled his unconventional methods of hairdressing. He says that he practiced for about a year before he started offering haircuts to his customers.

Customers say that they are not afraid of the fire or other techniques Abbas uses which appear to be dangerous. A woman, who regularly visits Abbas’s salon for haircuts, believes that her hair grows faster when cut using cleavers and hammers than when it is cut using scissors. She says that she is not scared and she enjoys the process because she is used to it.

Every once in a while since 2016, videos of Abbas go viral on the internet and he is covered by news channels. “When you are appearing on a platform and people see you, people say ‘we have to try this’” Abbas tells AFP news. According to him, his customer base has significantly increased since he started his new methods.

Abbas was also in news two years ago with his cleavers and hammers. A video of the bizarre practice of his craft had gone viral. At that time, he used to heat the edge of cleavers using a lighter.

However, Abbas is not the only barber who uses these out-of-the-world practices to garner attention and amuse their customers. In 2017, a video was widely shared in which another Pakistani barber can be seen styling a customer’s hair by setting his hair on fire using a lighter. Another Pakistani barber uses 27 pairs of scissors together to give his clients a haircut.

Watch here:

Needless to say, people were amused.

“When a butcher was fascinated with the Barber’s profession," quipped one in the comments.

“It works. I’m surprised. I might try it tbh."

“head lice, ticks, fleas, and its eggs … gone!(sic)"

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here