Pakistani Blogger Put Husband in a Burqa to Make a Point About Gender Roles
'The Mewly Weds' blatantly attack gender roles, gender-stereotyping and misogyny with the wittiest Instagram post that has been earning a lot of praise.
The Mewly Weds (Image credit: Instagram/@Themewlyweds)
The Mewly Weds (@themewlyweds) is an Instagram account run by a married couple who call themselves "activists" working for "Bettering relationships for a better community" on their Insta bio.
And they have released a photo that is winning hearts all around. In it, a woman can be seen grinning from ear to ear beside a man whom she called her husband. It looked like they had both come to a restaurant to eat. Only twist? HE was the one wearing the burqa.
View this post on Instagram
This is my beautiful husband. Of course, you can't see how beautiful he is because I make sure he keeps his beauty (read: identity) hidden as I am the only true haqdaar of it. Everything he is, all his achievements, dreams, all of his fkn life, he owes it to me. Any namehram's nazar is haraam on him, so I prefer he stay at home as the world is a bad place. However, it is ok when he goes out with me. I took him to dinner at @madroostapk last night. We only go there because they use steroid free chicken and we are very health conscious, especially after knowing how growth hormone injected chicken can affect fertility. I don't want his fertility to be affected because his major purpose of existing is to give me children and make me a mother. So no matter what, I only bring him to eat out here. I Iove how he modestly hides himself while going out, as he is khuli tijori and I wouldn't want him to get molested. Even then if he gets molested, we will accept that as qismah and hope that the abuser will be punished in akhirah. I on the other hand can roam around and loiter on my own, in my chadda banyaan, in my tank top in my spaghetti strap top or even shirtless, because I am a woman. I am not scared of other women. They will not assault me. And even if they do, I will not talk about it because it will prove me weak and defenceless in front of the whole wide world. A woman is not supposed to be weak, you know, we were created to be strong and macho. Also, I let him go out to work and drive cuz I am a strong believer in equality. However, looking at na-mehrams and interacting with them in any way is strictly prohibited. It is my duty to ensure these practices as a pious husband is my key to jannah, how will I get to sleep with 70 virgins in the afterlife warna? Also photography and all is also haraam but we had to do this since in attempt to educate you all and save you from qabar ke saanp and jahannum ki aag. Where's my medal? . . . #genderroles #smashingpatriarchy #dawn #nomeansno #consent #endrapeculture #metoo
The post, which is blatantly about attacking gender roles, gender-stereotyping and misogyny, was accompanied by the wittiest caption. Here's the full post:
"This is my beautiful husband. Of course, you can't see how beautiful he is because I make sure he keeps his beauty (read: identity) hidden as I am the only true haqdaar of it. Everything he is, all his achievements, dreams, all of his fkn life, he owes it to me. Any namehram's nazar is haraam on him, so I prefer he stay at home as the world is a bad place. However, it is ok when he goes out with me.
I took him to dinner at @madroostapk last night. We only go there because they use steroid free chicken and we are very health conscious, especially after knowing how growth hormone injected chicken can affect fertility. I don't want his fertility to be affected because his major purpose of existing is to give me children and make me a mother. So no matter what, I only bring him to eat out here.
I Iove how he modestly hides himself while going out, as he is khuli tijori and I wouldn't want him to get molested. Even then if he gets molested, we will accept that as qismah and hope that the abuser will be punished in akhirah.
I on the other hand can roam around and loiter on my own, in my chadda banyaan, in my tank top in my spaghetti strap top or even shirtless, because I am a woman. I am not scared of other women. They will not assault me. And even if they do, I will not talk about it because it will prove me weak and defenceless in front of the whole wide world. A woman is not supposed to be weak, you know, we were created to be strong and macho.
Also, I let him go out to work and drive cuz I am a strong believer in equality. However, looking at na-mehrams and interacting with them in any way is strictly prohibited. It is my duty to ensure these practices as a pious husband is my key to jannah, how will I get to sleep with 70 virgins in the afterlife warna?
Also photography and all is also haraam but we had to do this since in attempt to educate you all and save you from qabar ke saanp and jahannum ki aag.
Where's my medal?"
The post has been winning the blogger a lot of respect on Instagram.
You are so brave to do this lady!! Massive respect," one Instagrammer wrote. "Wish you all the very best ...Really you are a great reformer," wrote another.
In another post, a video, the husband can be seen holding a woman's bag. The accompanying post talks about how it is okay for men to carry their wives bags and in general just help them out with chores and be nice to them. It went on to add that such acts did not make men "lesser" or their wives the "ol' ball and chain" but rather both husband and wife more equal and mutually respected in the relationship.
View this post on Instagram
The shame associated with men doing little things for their wives out of sheer courtesy and love is real. We expect wives to be obedient, subservient, submissive to their husbands, and often we're ready to quote all kinds of religious scripture to support them. However, thanks to patriarchy and our innate urge to justify and further impose it, we forget what religion says about treating your wife. Can my husband not fry himself some sausages or make himself a mug of coffee? He very well can, and most of the times he does. But sometimes I do it, because it makes me happy. In the same way, can I not carry my own bag, or open my own doors? Well, most of the times, I do. But sometimes he insists on carrying my bag, and I let him. The "joru ka ghulam", "wife pleaser" tags are real. Real bullshit, I assure you. You, as men, owe your wives just as much love, respect, and tenderness as they owe you. Do not hesitate to practice this behaviour both in private AND in public. Do not be ashamed of it.
Recently, there has been a surge in discourse and discussion about gender in Pakistani. Recently, the "Aurat March" drew a massive crowd in a number of prominent cities across Pakistan with not only women but heterosexual men and LGBTQIA+ persons also joining in the protests.
The protests drew widespread criticism from various sections of Pakistani society, many of whom objected to the "vulgar" signs and "placards" that the women were allegedly carrying.
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Called a Horse by Husband's Ex-Wife on Facebook is 'Ready to Drop Police Case'
- Deepika Padukone Rides Pillion on Vikrant Massey's Bike Through Delhi Streets
- PUBG Mobile: Internet Freedom Foundation Files PIL Against Recent Ban in Gujarat
- Saif Ali Khan Chooses This Actress Over Daughter Sara Ali Khan For Jawaani Jaaneman
- Starc Files Lawsuit Against Insurers for KKR Contract Payment
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s