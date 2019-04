Pakistani Blogger Put Husband in Burqa to Make a Point About Gender Roles

It is always refreshing, albeit rare, to watch someone truly 'smash the patriarchy' as the adage now stands. A couple of married Pakistani bloggers have gone ahead and done just that with a new Instagram post that is going viral for all the right reasons.The Mewly Weds (@themewlyweds) is an Instagram account run by a married couple who call themselves "activists" working for "Bettering relationships for a better community" on their Insta bio.And they have released a photo that is winning hearts all around. In it, a woman can be seen grinning from ear to ear beside a man whom she called her husband. It looked like they had both come to a restaurant to eat. Only twist? HE was the one wearing the burqa.The post, which is blatantly about attacking gender roles, gender-stereotyping and misogyny, was accompanied by the wittiest caption. Here's the full post:"This is my beautiful husband. Of course, you can't see how beautiful he is because I make sure he keeps his beauty (read: identity) hidden as I am the only true haqdaar of it. Everything he is, all his achievements, dreams, all of his fkn life, he owes it to me. Any namehram's nazar is haraam on him, so I prefer he stay at home as the world is a bad place. However, it is ok when he goes out with me.I took him to dinner at @madroostapk last night. We only go there because they use steroid free chicken and we are very health conscious, especially after knowing how growth hormone injected chicken can affect fertility. I don't want his fertility to be affected because his major purpose of existing is to give me children and make me a mother. So no matter what, I only bring him to eat out here.I Iove how he modestly hides himself while going out, as he is khuli tijori and I wouldn't want him to get molested. Even then if he gets molested, we will accept that as qismah and hope that the abuser will be punished in akhirah.I on the other hand can roam around and loiter on my own, in my chadda banyaan, in my tank top in my spaghetti strap top or even shirtless, because I am a woman. I am not scared of other women. They will not assault me. And even if they do, I will not talk about it because it will prove me weak and defenceless in front of the whole wide world. A woman is not supposed to be weak, you know, we were created to be strong and macho.Also, I let him go out to work and drive cuz I am a strong believer in equality. However, looking at na-mehrams and interacting with them in any way is strictly prohibited. It is my duty to ensure these practices as a pious husband is my key to jannah, how will I get to sleep with 70 virgins in the afterlife warna?Also photography and all is also haraam but we had to do this since in attempt to educate you all and save you from qabar ke saanp and jahannum ki aag.Where's my medal?"The post has been winning the blogger a lot of respect on Instagram.You are so brave to do this lady!! Massive respect," one Instagrammer wrote. "Wish you all the very best ...Really you are a great reformer," wrote another.In another post, a video, the husband can be seen holding a woman's bag. The accompanying post talks about how it is okay for men to carry their wives bags and in general just help them out with chores and be nice to them. It went on to add that such acts did not make men "lesser" or their wives the "ol' ball and chain" but rather both husband and wife more equal and mutually respected in the relationship.Recently, there has been a surge in discourse and discussion about gender in Pakistani. Recently, the " Aurat March " drew a massive crowd in a number of prominent cities across Pakistan with not only women but heterosexual men and LGBTQIA+ persons also joining in the protests.The protests drew widespread criticism from various sections of Pakistani society, many of whom objected to the "vulgar" signs and "placards" that the women were allegedly carrying.