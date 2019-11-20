Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pakistani Bride Sports Jewelry Made of Tomatoes for Wedding to Call Out Skyrocketing Prices

Tomato prices surged in Pakistan, crossing the Rs 300 per kg mark since it banned tomato imports from India, Afghanistan and Iran.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2019, 8:45 AM IST
Is Tomato > Gold in Pakistan? | Image credit: News18

Amid surging tomato prices, a bride in Pakistan found the perfect way to troll the state of the economy and draw attention to the issue. Ditching the traditional gold and diamond jewelry which is a staple at most weddings, the bride chose to sport a necklace, earrings other ornamental items made of tomatoes.

A video of the bride speaking to a local journalist was shared on Twitter by fellow journalist Naila Inayat. In the video, the bride announced that her family had given her three boxes full of the red, juicy, vitamin and mineral rich fruit cum vegetable.

"Gold is expensive, and now even tomatoes and pine nuts are expensive. That's why I am wearing tomatoes instead of jewelry," the bride can be heard tellingthe reporter. She added that parents who had given their daughters tomatoes for her wedding had "given her everything".

Last week, tomato prices surged in Pakistan, crossing the Rs 300 mark per kilo. Prices of onion have also spiked and some retailers have started selling onion for Rs 90-100 per kilo. The steep rise in prices is the result of Pakistan banning tomato imports from Iran, Afghanistan and India.

In fact, the situation is so severe that thieves have started targeting tomato crops for profit. On Monday, local media in Pakistan reported that many farmers had started hiring guards to keep watch over their stores of tomato.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

